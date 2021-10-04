High School Sports

Bee’s Best: Vote for the boys and girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 27-Oct. 2

Fourteen athletes in cross country, golf, volleyball, tennis and water polo are nominated for The Bee’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 27. The poll closes at noon Saturday. To vote again, hit refresh.

Past winners: Grace Van Der Kooi of Central Valley Christian volleyball, Katelyn Goforth of Kerman volleyball, Andrew Gray of Madera water polo, Krisalynn Turman of Caruthers volleyball and Margaret Arambula of Mission Oak volleyball.

Fall coaches may submit nominations with stats from this week’s action to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

