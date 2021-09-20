High School Football

Bee’s best prep football poll: Vote for Fresno-area player of the week for Week 4

Central QB Dayton Tafoya looks to pass against Bullard in the season opening game at Deran Koligian Stadium on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Central QB Dayton Tafoya looks to pass against Bullard in the season opening game at Deran Koligian Stadium on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. ANTHONY GALAVIZ agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Twelve players are nominated in The Fresno Bee’s high school football Player of the Week poll.

Who was the top player for Week 4 in the Fresno area?

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at noon Saturday.

Coaches may nominate an athlete for next week’s prep poll by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

The nominees

Caleb Ball, Edison: Central Section historian Bob Barnett said Ball scored on a school-record 99-yard fumble return in Edison’s 40-20 win over Dinuba.

Andrew Camarillo, Orosi: Had 13 carries for 187 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-8 win over Avenal.

Jayden Davis, Bullard: Scored three times in the Knights’ victory over Clovis.

Jaden Hernandez, Mission Oak: Scored on a 7-yard run in the second overtime, lifting the Hawks to a 20-14 win over Exeter.

Jayson Hernandez, Tulare Western: Was 6 for 6 on extra points, kicked a 19-yard field goal and had two interceptions, including one for a 31-yard touchdown in the Mustangs’ 45-7 victory over Mt. Whitney.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Trace Jackson, Kingsburg: Had 13 carries for 166 yards and a touchdown in a 24-6 victory over Porterville.

Madsen McKay, Clovis North: Had a 64-yard touchdown on third-and-22 in the Broncos’ 24-21 win over Redwood.

Maddox Merlo, Clovis East: Finished with four receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Tulare Union.

Carlos Moreno, Strathmore: Finished with 31 carries for 163 yards and five touchdowns in the Spartans’ 46-34 win over Sunnyside. He also had four receptions for 92 yards.

Noah Noyola, Hanford: Had 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in the Bullpups’ 35-7 win over Madera.

Danny Olivera, Firebaugh: Had 22 carries for 256 yards and five touchdowns in the Eagles’ 56-12 win over Kerman.

Dayton Tafoya, Central: Threw for four touchdowns in the Grizzlies’ 51-0 win over Ridgeview.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service