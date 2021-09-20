Bee’s best prep football poll: Vote for Fresno-area player of the week for Week 4

Central QB Dayton Tafoya looks to pass against Bullard in the season opening game at Deran Koligian Stadium on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Twelve players are nominated in The Fresno Bee’s high school football Player of the Week poll.

Who was the top player for Week 4 in the Fresno area?

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at noon Saturday.

The nominees

Caleb Ball, Edison: Central Section historian Bob Barnett said Ball scored on a school-record 99-yard fumble return in Edison’s 40-20 win over Dinuba.

Andrew Camarillo, Orosi: Had 13 carries for 187 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-8 win over Avenal.

Jayden Davis, Bullard: Scored three times in the Knights’ victory over Clovis.

Jaden Hernandez, Mission Oak: Scored on a 7-yard run in the second overtime, lifting the Hawks to a 20-14 win over Exeter.

Jayson Hernandez, Tulare Western: Was 6 for 6 on extra points, kicked a 19-yard field goal and had two interceptions, including one for a 31-yard touchdown in the Mustangs’ 45-7 victory over Mt. Whitney.

Trace Jackson, Kingsburg: Had 13 carries for 166 yards and a touchdown in a 24-6 victory over Porterville.

Madsen McKay, Clovis North: Had a 64-yard touchdown on third-and-22 in the Broncos’ 24-21 win over Redwood.

Maddox Merlo, Clovis East: Finished with four receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Tulare Union.

Carlos Moreno, Strathmore: Finished with 31 carries for 163 yards and five touchdowns in the Spartans’ 46-34 win over Sunnyside. He also had four receptions for 92 yards.

Noah Noyola, Hanford: Had 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in the Bullpups’ 35-7 win over Madera.

Danny Olivera, Firebaugh: Had 22 carries for 256 yards and five touchdowns in the Eagles’ 56-12 win over Kerman.

Dayton Tafoya, Central: Threw for four touchdowns in the Grizzlies’ 51-0 win over Ridgeview.