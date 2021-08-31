High School Football

Bee’s best prep football poll: Vote for Fresno-area player of the week for Week 1

Buchanan’s Caden Rodgers, center, waits for blocking before charging though the scrimmage line on a run up the middle during their game against Kingsburg at Kingsburg High on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Buchanan’s Caden Rodgers, center, waits for blocking before charging though the scrimmage line on a run up the middle during their game against Kingsburg at Kingsburg High on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Twelve players are up for votes for The Fresno Bee’s high school football Player of the Week from Week 1 in the Fresno area.

Now it is up to you to decide who is the top performer. Choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at noon Saturday.

Coaches may nominate an athlete for next week’s poll by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

The nominees

Trent Calvert, Dos Palos: Ran for three scores in the Broncos’ 21-7 victory against Kerman.

Dewayne Coleman, Exeter: Had eight rushes for 121 yards and two TDs in 42-0 win against Woodlake.

Bryson Donelson, El Diamante: Had four TDs in Miners’ 47-44 win over Tulare Union.

Erik Gomez, Coalinga: Recorded three sacks in the Horned Toads’ 27-6 victory over Templeton.

Beau Green, Madera: Completed 10 of 13 for 228 yards and three TDs and also had a 55-yard touchdown run in the Coyotes’ 35-0 win over Selma.

Anthony Ledesma, Mission Oak: He finished with three receptions for 67 yards and a TD and also had an interception, helping the Hawks to a 50-0 win over Lindsay.

Mikey Olvera, Dinuba: Section historian Bob Barnett said Olvera set a school record when he finished with 276 receiving yards in the Emperors’ 48-20 win over Tulare Western. He also finished the game with three TDs.

Tristan Risley, Clovis: Scored three TDs and ran for 193 yards in the 34-14 victory over Bakersfield. He also had two receptions for 34 yards.

Ashton Rodriquez, Sanger: Had 21 carries for 119 yards and three TDs, helping the Apaches to a 27-7 win over Roosevelt.

Caden Rodgers, Buchanan: Had 18 carries for 131 yards and two TDs to lead the Bears to a 27-0 win over Bullard. He also finished with nine tackles.

Adrian Sierra, Strathmore: Had 14 carries for 197 yards and three TDs in the Spartans’ 48-0 win over Orange Cove.

D’Marcus Watson, Lemoore: Finished with 10 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and had a receiving touchdown in the Tigers’ 47-6 victory over Chowchilla.

