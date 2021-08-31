Bee’s best prep football poll: Vote for Fresno-area player of the week for Week 1

Buchanan’s Caden Rodgers, center, waits for blocking before charging though the scrimmage line on a run up the middle during their game against Kingsburg at Kingsburg High on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Twelve players are up for votes for The Fresno Bee’s high school football Player of the Week from Week 1 in the Fresno area.

Now it is up to you to decide who is the top performer. Choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at noon Saturday.

Coaches may nominate an athlete for next week’s poll by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

The nominees

Trent Calvert, Dos Palos: Ran for three scores in the Broncos’ 21-7 victory against Kerman.

Dewayne Coleman, Exeter: Had eight rushes for 121 yards and two TDs in 42-0 win against Woodlake.

Bryson Donelson, El Diamante: Had four TDs in Miners’ 47-44 win over Tulare Union.

Erik Gomez, Coalinga: Recorded three sacks in the Horned Toads’ 27-6 victory over Templeton.

Beau Green, Madera: Completed 10 of 13 for 228 yards and three TDs and also had a 55-yard touchdown run in the Coyotes’ 35-0 win over Selma.

Anthony Ledesma, Mission Oak: He finished with three receptions for 67 yards and a TD and also had an interception, helping the Hawks to a 50-0 win over Lindsay.

Mikey Olvera, Dinuba: Section historian Bob Barnett said Olvera set a school record when he finished with 276 receiving yards in the Emperors’ 48-20 win over Tulare Western. He also finished the game with three TDs.

Tristan Risley, Clovis: Scored three TDs and ran for 193 yards in the 34-14 victory over Bakersfield. He also had two receptions for 34 yards.

Ashton Rodriquez, Sanger: Had 21 carries for 119 yards and three TDs, helping the Apaches to a 27-7 win over Roosevelt.

Caden Rodgers, Buchanan: Had 18 carries for 131 yards and two TDs to lead the Bears to a 27-0 win over Bullard. He also finished with nine tackles.

Adrian Sierra, Strathmore: Had 14 carries for 197 yards and three TDs in the Spartans’ 48-0 win over Orange Cove.

D’Marcus Watson, Lemoore: Finished with 10 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and had a receiving touchdown in the Tigers’ 47-6 victory over Chowchilla.

