High school football scores around the Central Section and this week’s winner of top QB in region

Friday night high school football is back and in full effect around the Fresno area.

Despite kicking off seven months later than its usual fall start due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many schools around the Central Section elected to participate in football in the spring.

And the first full slate of Friday night games are finally set to get underway following last week’s action when Central Valley Christian defeated Mission Oak 35-12 in the first Central Section game of the season and Thursday’s contest when Central rallied for a 35-31 win over Clovis at Lamonica Stadium.

Here’s a look at this the scores around the Valley, as well as next week’s schedule (note, the season opener between Farmersville and Lindsay was scratched because of COVID-19 protocols):

Thursday

Tri-River Athletic Conference

Central 35, Clovis 31

Friday

Nonleague

Tulare at Garces, 7 p.m.

Hoover at Madera, 7 p.m.

Lemoore at Sanger, 7 p.m.

Wasco at Templeton, 7 p.m.

Tri-River Athletic Conference

Clovis West vs. Buchanan (Lamonica), 6:30 p.m.

Clovis East vs. Clovis North (Veterans), 6:30 p.m.

East Yosemite League

Tulare Western 14, Mission Oak 0, 2nd quarter

North Sequoia League

Kerman at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Yosemite, 7 p.m.

Central Sequoia League

Central Valley Christian at Kingsburg, 7 p.m.

Hanford West vs. Dinuba (at TBA), 7:30 p.m.

West Sequoia League

Orosi at Caruthers, 6 p.m.

Minarets at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.

East Sequoia League

Farmersville at Lindsay, canceled

High Desert

Boron at Rosamond, 7 p.m.

Mountain

Paso Robles vs. St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Ocean

Santa Maria at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

Atascadero at Pioneer Valley, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Ocean

Nipomo at Mission Prep, 1 p.m.

Fresno-region’s top QB poll

DJ Stevenson of Central won The Bee’s Best voting poll for the fans choice on the Fresno-region’s top quarterback. Stevenson finished with 52.7 percent of the vote, Bryce Weiner of Bullard had 33.3 percent, Dayton Tafoya of Clovis West had 10.1 percent and Nate Johnson of Clovis had 2.3%.

Stevenson led the Grizzlies to an opening 35-31 win over Clovis on Thursday.

Stevenson found Marquise Green for a 41-yard with 24.3 seconds remaining for the win.

He completed 9 of 16 for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Stevenson also had 16 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns.