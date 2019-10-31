High School Football

With North Yosemite League title on the line, Sunnyside rolls past Reedley

The Sunnyside High football team is the outright North Yosemite League champion.

The Wildcats didn’t leave any doubt Thursday after taking a quick 16-0 lead en route to a 38-6 victory over Reedley at Sunnyside Stadium.

Sunnyside finished the NYL with a 5-0 record for the first time since 2017.

The Wildcats and Reedley will await their seeds when playoff matchups are announced on Saturday.

The Wildcats will compete in Division II, while the Pirates will be in D-V.

