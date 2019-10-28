Vote for FresnoBee.com’s high school football Player of the Week (Week 10)

Here are the nominees for The Fresno Bee Player of the Week from Week 10. Left to right, QB Trent Calvert of Dos Palos, QB Josh Magana of Dinuba, RB Kosi Agina of Sanger, RB Danny Cortez of Reedley and RB Tristan Risley of Clovis. Special to The Bee

The list of nominees for The Fresno Bee high school football Player of the Week draws upon two who rallied their teams to Week 10 wins, another who set a school record, one who’s already a school record-holder and one who kept his team in line for a league title.

You can vote as often as you like. The poll closes at noon Thursday.

Player of the Week nominees:

RB Kosi Agina, Sanger: The senior was noted for scoring three second-half touchdowns to rally the Apaches from a 28-10 deficit to a 38-28 victory over Edison.

RB Tristan Risley, Clovis: Down 34-28, the sophomore powered the Cougars to a victory when he scored the final two touchdowns in a 42-34 victory over Clovis North.

QB Trent Calvert, Dos Palos: The sophomore passed for 239 yards and six touchdowns in a 54-0 victory over Tranquillity. The six touchdowns is a school record, according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett.

QB Josh Magana, Dinuba: Magana accounted for five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) in a 51-28 win over Exeter. Magana finished with 243 yards passing. At a school that produced future Fresno State star quarterback Marcus McMaryion, Magana holds Dinuba passing records for most yards and most touchdowns in a career, Barnett said.

RB/LB Danny Cortez, Reedley: The senior accounted for four touchdowns in the Pirates’ 42-28 victory over Hoover. His contributions gave Reedley a chance for an outright North Yosemite League title when it plays at co-NYL leader Sunnyside on Thursday.