High School Football
League-opening results shuffle The Bee’s high school football Top 25
Central High emerged from the first No. 1-2 matchup of the Central Section high school football season with a firm hold on the top spot in The Bee’s Top 25 rankings.
But the Grizzlies’ 41-20 Tri-River Athletic Conference-opening victory last week over Buchanan dropped the Bears a spot to No. 3. Liberty-Bakersfield jumps a spot to No. 2 after a 17-7 victory over No. 22 Centennial.
In a County/Metro Athletic Conference showdown, San Joaquin Memorial defeated Bullard 33-31. That caused some movement in the top 10.
The Panthers moved up three spots to No. 7, while the Knights dropped five to No. 8.
No. 4 Clovis escaped with a 24-21 victory over No. 11 Clovis East. The Cougars host Central at 7 p.m. Thursday.
No. 5 Redwood and No. 6 Kingsburg also moved up after staying unbeaten.
Here are the full overall rankings and division top 10s:
1. Central (6-0)
Previous: 1
Last week: d. Buchanan 41-20
Up next: Oct. 10 at Clovis, 7 p.m.
2. Liberty-Bakersfield (5-1)
Previous: 4
Last week: d. Centennial 17-7
Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Frontier, 7:30 p.m.
3. Buchanan (3-3)
Previous: 2
Last week: lost to Central 41-20
Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m.
4. Clovis (4-2)
Previous: 5
Last week: d. Clovis East 24-21
Up next: Oct. 10 vs. Central, 7 p.m.
5. Redwood (6-0)
Previous: 7
Last week: d. Lemoore 30-14
Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Golden West, 6:30 p.m.
6. Kingsburg (6-0)
Previous: 9
Last week: d. Exeter 21-14
Up next: Oct. 11 at Central Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.
7. San Joaquin Memorial (5-1)
Previous: 10
Last week: d. Bullard 33-31
Up next: Oct. 11 at Madera South, 7:30 p.m. at Madera High
8. Bullard (4-2)
Previous: 3
Last week: lost to San Joaquin Memorial 33-31
Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Sanger, 7:30 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium
9. Arroyo Grande (4-3)
Previous: 8
Last week: lost to Menlo-Atherton 46-13
Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Paso Robles, 7 p.m.
10. Clovis West (3-3)
Previous: 12
Last week: d. Clovis North 41-13
Up next: Oct. 11 at Buchanan, 7 p.m.
11. Hanford (6-0)
Previous: 14
Last week: d. El Diamante 49-6
Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Mt. Whitney, 7:30 p.m.
12. Sanger (5-1)
Previous: 15
Last week: d. Madera 59-21
Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Bullard, 7:30 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium
13. Bakersfield (2-4)
Previous: 6
Last week: lost to Stockdale 33-20
Up next: Oct. 11 at Garces, 7:30 p.m.
14. Clovis East (3-3)
Previous: 11
Last week: lost to Clovis 24-21
Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Clovis North, 7 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium
15. Tulare Union (5-1)
Previous: 16
Last week: d. Monache 40-3
Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Delano, 7:30 p.m.
16. Bakersfield Christian (4-3)
Previous: 17
Last week: d. West 47-6
Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.
17. Tulare Western (4-2)
Previous: 18
Last week: d. Delano 48-0
Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Porterville, 7:30 p.m. at Bob Mathias Stadium
18. Righetti (6-1)
Previous: 13
Last week: lost to Paraclete-Lancaster 42-7
Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.
19. Ridgeview (3-3)
Previous: 21
Last week: d. Golden Valley 50-18
Up next: Oct. 11 at West, 7:30 p.m.
20. Kennedy (7-0)
Previous: 22
Last week: d. Wasco 48-7
Up next: Oct. 18 at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.
21. Golden West (5-1)
Previous: 23
Last week: d. Mt. Whitney 61-7
Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Redwood, 6:30 p.m. at Mineral King Bowl
22. Centennial (3-3)
Previous: 20
Last week: lost to Liberty-Bakersfield 17-7
Up next: Oct. 11 at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.
23. Porterville (4-2)
Previous: 24
Last week: d. Mission Oak 34-26
Up next: Oct. 10 vs. Tulare Western, 7:30 p.m. at Bob Mathias Stadium
24. Stockdale (4-2)
Previous: NR
Last week: d. Bakersfield 33-20
Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
25. Clovis North (5-1)
Previous: 19
Last week: lost to Clovis West 41-13
Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Clovis East, 7 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium
Others: Washington Union (5-1), St. Joseph (3-3), Strathmore (6-0), Templeton (4-1), San Luis Obispo (4-1), Garces (2-4), Edison (2-4), Dinuba (2-4)
DIVISION I
1. Central (6-0)
2. Liberty-Bakersfield (5-1)
3. Buchanan (3-3)
4. Clovis (4-2)
5. Bullard (4-2)
6. Arroyo Grande (4-2)
7. Clovis West (3-3)
8. Bakersfield (2-4)
9. Clovis East (3-3)
10. Tulare Union (5-1)
DIVISION II
1. Redwood (6-0)
2. San Joaquin Memorial (5-1)
3. Hanford (6-0)
4. Sanger (5-1)
5. Tulare Western (4-2)
6. Righetti (6-1)
7. Stockdale (4-2)
8. St. Joseph (3-3)
9. Dinuba (2-4)
10. Frontier (4-2)
DIVISION III
1. Kingsburg (6-0)
2. Bakersfield Christian (4-2)
3. Golden West (5-1)
4. San Luis Obispo (5-1)
5. Highland (5-1)
6. Central Valley Christian (4-2)
7. South (4-2)
8. Madera (3-3)
9. West (2-4)
10. Pioneer Valley (1-5)
DIVISION IV
1. Kennedy (7-0)
2. Porterville (4-2)
3. Washington Union (5-1)
4. Templeton (5-1)
5. East Bakersfield (5-1)
6. Selma (5-1)
7. Kerman (3-4)
8. Chavez (5-2)
9. North (4-2)
10. Santa Maria (3-3)
DIVISION V
1. Strathmore (6-0)
2. Caruthers (5-1)
3. Yosemite (6-0)
4. Dos Palos (5-1)
5. Woodlake (5-2)
6. Immanuel (4-2)
7. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (3-3)
8. Exeter (3-3)
9. Firebaugh (4-2)
10. Mission Oak (3-3)
DIVISION VI
1. California City (5-1)
2. Lindsay (5-2)
3. Riverdale (5-1)
4. Minarets (4-2)
5. Orosi (3-3)
6. McFarland (3-3)
7. Foothill (3-3)
8. Orange Cove (3-3)
9. Corcoran (4-3)
10. Boron (3-3)
8-MAN
1. Trona (6-0)
2. Lone Pine (6-0)
3. Mojave (3-0)
4. Riverdale Christian (3-1)
5. Frazier Mountain (2-4)
6. Fresno Christian (1-4)
7. Kings Christian (1-4)
8. Laton (1-4)
9. Alpaugh (1-4)
10. Big Pine (0-2)
