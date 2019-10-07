League-opening results shuffle The Bee’s high school football Top 25

SHARE COPY LINK

Central High emerged from the first No. 1-2 matchup of the Central Section high school football season with a firm hold on the top spot in The Bee’s Top 25 rankings.

But the Grizzlies’ 41-20 Tri-River Athletic Conference-opening victory last week over Buchanan dropped the Bears a spot to No. 3. Liberty-Bakersfield jumps a spot to No. 2 after a 17-7 victory over No. 22 Centennial.

In a County/Metro Athletic Conference showdown, San Joaquin Memorial defeated Bullard 33-31. That caused some movement in the top 10.

The Panthers moved up three spots to No. 7, while the Knights dropped five to No. 8.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No. 4 Clovis escaped with a 24-21 victory over No. 11 Clovis East. The Cougars host Central at 7 p.m. Thursday.

No. 5 Redwood and No. 6 Kingsburg also moved up after staying unbeaten.

Here are the full overall rankings and division top 10s:

1. Central (6-0)

Previous: 1

Last week: d. Buchanan 41-20

Up next: Oct. 10 at Clovis, 7 p.m.

2. Liberty-Bakersfield (5-1)

Previous: 4

Last week: d. Centennial 17-7

Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Frontier, 7:30 p.m.

3. Buchanan (3-3)

Previous: 2

Last week: lost to Central 41-20

Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m.

4. Clovis (4-2)

Previous: 5

Last week: d. Clovis East 24-21

Up next: Oct. 10 vs. Central, 7 p.m.

5. Redwood (6-0)

Previous: 7

Last week: d. Lemoore 30-14

Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Golden West, 6:30 p.m.

6. Kingsburg (6-0)

Previous: 9

Last week: d. Exeter 21-14

Up next: Oct. 11 at Central Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.

7. San Joaquin Memorial (5-1)

Previous: 10

Last week: d. Bullard 33-31

Up next: Oct. 11 at Madera South, 7:30 p.m. at Madera High

8. Bullard (4-2)

Previous: 3

Last week: lost to San Joaquin Memorial 33-31

Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Sanger, 7:30 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium

9. Arroyo Grande (4-3)

Previous: 8

Last week: lost to Menlo-Atherton 46-13

Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Paso Robles, 7 p.m.

10. Clovis West (3-3)

Previous: 12

Last week: d. Clovis North 41-13

Up next: Oct. 11 at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

11. Hanford (6-0)

Previous: 14

Last week: d. El Diamante 49-6

Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Mt. Whitney, 7:30 p.m.

12. Sanger (5-1)

Previous: 15

Last week: d. Madera 59-21

Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Bullard, 7:30 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium

13. Bakersfield (2-4)

Previous: 6

Last week: lost to Stockdale 33-20

Up next: Oct. 11 at Garces, 7:30 p.m.

14. Clovis East (3-3)

Previous: 11

Last week: lost to Clovis 24-21

Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Clovis North, 7 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium

15. Tulare Union (5-1)

Previous: 16

Last week: d. Monache 40-3

Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Delano, 7:30 p.m.

16. Bakersfield Christian (4-3)

Previous: 17

Last week: d. West 47-6

Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.

17. Tulare Western (4-2)

Previous: 18

Last week: d. Delano 48-0

Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Porterville, 7:30 p.m. at Bob Mathias Stadium

18. Righetti (6-1)

Previous: 13

Last week: lost to Paraclete-Lancaster 42-7

Up next: Oct. 18 vs. Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.

19. Ridgeview (3-3)

Previous: 21

Last week: d. Golden Valley 50-18

Up next: Oct. 11 at West, 7:30 p.m.

20. Kennedy (7-0)

Previous: 22

Last week: d. Wasco 48-7

Up next: Oct. 18 at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.

21. Golden West (5-1)

Previous: 23

Last week: d. Mt. Whitney 61-7

Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Redwood, 6:30 p.m. at Mineral King Bowl

22. Centennial (3-3)

Previous: 20

Last week: lost to Liberty-Bakersfield 17-7

Up next: Oct. 11 at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.

23. Porterville (4-2)

Previous: 24

Last week: d. Mission Oak 34-26

Up next: Oct. 10 vs. Tulare Western, 7:30 p.m. at Bob Mathias Stadium

24. Stockdale (4-2)

Previous: NR

Last week: d. Bakersfield 33-20

Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

25. Clovis North (5-1)

Previous: 19

Last week: lost to Clovis West 41-13

Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Clovis East, 7 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium

Others: Washington Union (5-1), St. Joseph (3-3), Strathmore (6-0), Templeton (4-1), San Luis Obispo (4-1), Garces (2-4), Edison (2-4), Dinuba (2-4)

DIVISION I

1. Central (6-0)

2. Liberty-Bakersfield (5-1)

3. Buchanan (3-3)

4. Clovis (4-2)

5. Bullard (4-2)

6. Arroyo Grande (4-2)

7. Clovis West (3-3)

8. Bakersfield (2-4)

9. Clovis East (3-3)

10. Tulare Union (5-1)

DIVISION II

1. Redwood (6-0)

2. San Joaquin Memorial (5-1)

3. Hanford (6-0)

4. Sanger (5-1)

5. Tulare Western (4-2)

6. Righetti (6-1)

7. Stockdale (4-2)

8. St. Joseph (3-3)

9. Dinuba (2-4)

10. Frontier (4-2)

DIVISION III

1. Kingsburg (6-0)

2. Bakersfield Christian (4-2)

3. Golden West (5-1)

4. San Luis Obispo (5-1)

5. Highland (5-1)

6. Central Valley Christian (4-2)

7. South (4-2)

8. Madera (3-3)

9. West (2-4)

10. Pioneer Valley (1-5)

DIVISION IV

1. Kennedy (7-0)

2. Porterville (4-2)

3. Washington Union (5-1)

4. Templeton (5-1)

5. East Bakersfield (5-1)

6. Selma (5-1)

7. Kerman (3-4)

8. Chavez (5-2)

9. North (4-2)

10. Santa Maria (3-3)

DIVISION V

1. Strathmore (6-0)

2. Caruthers (5-1)

3. Yosemite (6-0)

4. Dos Palos (5-1)

5. Woodlake (5-2)

6. Immanuel (4-2)

7. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (3-3)

8. Exeter (3-3)

9. Firebaugh (4-2)

10. Mission Oak (3-3)

DIVISION VI

1. California City (5-1)

2. Lindsay (5-2)

3. Riverdale (5-1)

4. Minarets (4-2)

5. Orosi (3-3)

6. McFarland (3-3)

7. Foothill (3-3)

8. Orange Cove (3-3)

9. Corcoran (4-3)

10. Boron (3-3)

8-MAN

1. Trona (6-0)

2. Lone Pine (6-0)

3. Mojave (3-0)

4. Riverdale Christian (3-1)

5. Frazier Mountain (2-4)

6. Fresno Christian (1-4)

7. Kings Christian (1-4)

8. Laton (1-4)

9. Alpaugh (1-4)

10. Big Pine (0-2)

SHARE COPY LINK