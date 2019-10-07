Poll: Who should be The Bee’s top high school football performer from Week 7?

Here are the nominees for The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Week for Week 7 from left to right: Central Valley Christian RB/DB Jaalen Renning, Strathmore WR/CB Lee Navarro, Clovis West SB/CB David Pierro, San Joaquin Memorial WR/DB Mac Dalena and Bullard WR/DB D’Andre Greeley. Special to The Bee

The nominees for The Bee’s high school football Player of the Week had spectacular Week 7 games win or lose.

Voting ends at noon Thursday.

Here are the five nominees for The Bee’s Football Player of the Week for Week 7:

David Pierro, Clovis West: His interception return for a touchdown highlighted the Golden Eagles’ 41-13 victory over Clovis North. He also helped Clovis West’s cause with a 14-yard touchdown run before his 51-yard pick-6 sealed the win.

Mac Dalena, San Joaquin Memorial: It was a big 18th birthday night for the senior. The Fresno State commit had 12 receptions for 195 yards and three touchdowns, and his interception sealed the Panthers’ 33-31 victory over Bullard. The receptions, yards and touchdowns are career highs, according to section historian Bob Barnett.

Jaalen Renning, Central Valley Christian: He had his fingerprints all over the Cavaliers’ 35-34 victory over Dinuba with two rushing touchdowns, one touchdown pass and one receiving TD. He finished the game with 25 carries for 152 yards and two receptions for 72 yards.

Lee Navarro, Strathmore: He had five receptions for 100 yards, including two receptions on fourth down with less than 3 minutes remaining including a 40-yarder to set up the winning score in a 29-26 victory over Woodlake.

D’Andre Greeley, Bullard: Despite the loss, he had a huge game for the Knights. He had five receptions for 144 yards and had a 92-yard kickoff return in the first quarter.