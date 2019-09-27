Bullard, Sanger close out nonleague play with big wins as they head into CMAC

Watch Kerman High’s freshman Joseph Ramirez interception Watch the final play that clinched Kerman's win over Roosevelt, see Sanger dominate Paso Robles in 42-14 win Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the final play that clinched Kerman's win over Roosevelt, see Sanger dominate Paso Robles in 42-14 win

Sanger High flexed its muscle early and often Friday, while Bullard needed overtime to pick up another win.

The Apaches, ranked No. 17 in The Bee’s poll, rolled to a 42-14 victory against Paso Robles at Tom Flores Stadium to enter County/Metro Athletic Conference play with much momentum.

Meanwhile, the third-ranked Knights survived a tough one on the coast and pulled out a 28-21 victory in overtime at Arroyo Grande.

If their nonleague results are an indication, the CMAC season could be highly competitive once again.

Heading into CMAC openers next week, five of the six CMAC teams have winning records.

Plus, there’s already quite the showdown to start conference.

No. 11 San Joaquin Memorial (4-1) will face Bullard (4-1) at Ratcliffe Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.

Other matchups include Sanger (4-1) visiting Madera (3-2), and Edison (1-4) facing Madera South (3-2) at Sunnyside Stadium.

Memorial is the defending CMAC champions.

South Valley showdowns

With 10 of the Top 25 teams on a bye this weekend — including top-ranked Central and all of the Clovis Unified schools — Friday’s slate of game might have lacked the usual punch.

But not in the South Valley.

Senior Taryn Rubalcava had 185 receiving yards and two touchdowns to power No. 15 Hanford in a 36-28 win against No. 16 Tulare Western from Thursday’s action.

The Bullpups (5-0), the defending West Yosemite League champs, have outscored their opponents a combined 253-73 on the season.

No. 10 Redwood (5-0) also stayed undefeated on the season after picking up a 34-17 win against No. 21 Porterville.

The Rangers closed out the game with 21 unanswered points to rally from a 14-13 halftime deficit.

Seniors Brian Brown and Diamond Davis each had two touchdowns for Redwood, which celebrated its homecoming Friday.

Freshman does it for Kerman

Kerman’s Joseph Ramirez got good news this week, informed he was moving up to varsity.

And the freshman immediately delivered, snagging a late-game interception that sealed Kerman’s 16-8 victory over Roosevelt at Sunnyside Stadium.

“We were struggling a little bit lately, especially in the secondary,” said coach Tim Hurt, whose Lions moved to 2-4. “He’s been one kid that’s been a bright spot on the JV’s.

“I don’t really care about age. If you’re a player, you’re a player. We brought him up and he’s been one hell of a player for us all week.”

Ramirez said he read the quarterback from the beginning of the critical play.

“Just played my deep coverage and I caught it and I froze,” he said. “I didn’t know what was happening and I picked it and I just ran.”

Fresno High wall of Champions

The 13th annual Fresno High Wall of Champions Dinner is Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Pardini’s in Fresno. Tickets are $65.

This year’s inductees are Karen Ledee, Class of 1980, senior leader on the 23-2 North Yosemite League girls basketball championship team; Bob Guzzo, ‘59, football running back and Bee co-Player of the Year; Clark Bridgman, ‘59, baseball and basketball; Ross Cariaga, ‘58, football and wrestling; Chuck Smith, ‘58, baseball and basketball; Joel Cegielski, ‘57, track sprinter; and Lyman Ehrlich, ‘49, football. Two others will be honored: Jeanne Contel, a school administrator for 26 years; and Jack Fowler, Class of 1952 and chairman of the Alumni Association since 2001.

Details: FresnoHighAlumni.com or call Bob Reyes, 559-905-6527.