Clovis West avoids making bad history, ending season with a dramatic victory

The 2018 Clovis West High football did not make school history Friday.

And that’s good news for the Golden Eagles.

Receiver Cam Hicks hauled in a 36-yard touchdown pass from quarterback David Pierro for the go-ahead score with 17 seconds remaining as Clovis West edged Clovis 38-35 at Lamonica Stadium in an emotional sendoff for Eagles coach George Petrissans.

Clovis West (2-8 overall, 2-3 Tri-River Athletic Conference), which began the year with seven straight losses, needed to win the season finale to avoid tying the school’s worst record ever. That mark of 1-9 was set by the 1979 Eagles team.

Afterward, Clovis West players, coaches and fans wildly celebrated on the home field of the Eagles’ longtime rivals as fireworks went off. The Eagles won their fourth straight over the Cougars, including three straight in the Range Rider Trophy rivalry plus a playoff win. Clovis West is 27-21 all-time against Clovis.

Clovis Unified announced earlier this week that Petrissans would resign following the season. He concluded his five-year tenure with the Eagles at 32-26 overall.

What a finish tonight at Lamonica Stadium. CW scored a dramatic and late touchdown to best Clovis High 38-35! Way to fight C-Dub! Way to end All Clovis Week. Squad Goals! #TheWestMovement pic.twitter.com/vOAZIDPTfN — ClovisWest (@ClovisWest) October 27, 2018

Friday’s finale featured four lead changes in the second half alone, including three in the fourth quarter.

Though the Eagles built a 21-7 early advantage and led 24-21 at halftime, the Cougars took their first lead during the third on Reef Dove’s 63-yard touchdown catch that sent Clovis ahead 28-24.

Clovis West responded with a 1-yard touchdown run from Pierro.

But Clovis answered with Dove’s fifth touchdown catch, which placed the Cougars up 35-30 midway through the final quarter.

Then in the final minute, Clovis West came back with Hicks’ clutch catch in the end zone as he stretch and fell back to make the snag.

For the season, Clovis West played in five games decided by six points or less and went 2-3.





Clovis (6-4, 2-3), meanwhile, enters the postseason having lost three of its final four games.

Buchanan 49, Clovis North 21 – Kendall Milton scored three touchdowns and Levi Williams added two as the Bears (8-2, 4-1) beat the Broncos (2-7, 1-4) to wrap up second place in the TRAC.