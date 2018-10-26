Record night for Central: TRAC win streak intact, Tompkins sets section passing mark

The Central High Grizzlies wrapped up an undefeated regular season and quarterback Trent Tompkins set a Central Section football record Thursday night during a 54-38 victory over Clovis East.

The Grizzlies (10-0, 5-0 Tri-River Athletic Conference), The Bee’s No. 1 team all season long, figure to be the top seed in the Central Section Division I playoffs when the brackets are announced Saturday.

Central got a jump on postseason preparation with the Thursday game at Lamonica Stadium, and Clovis East almost got a jump on the Grizzlies. The Timberwolves’ Ryan Hunt had 38 carries for 287 yards and four touchdowns, and Clovis East (4-6, 1-4) pulled within 27-24 when it closed the first-half scoring with a field goal.

It was 33-31 Central in the fourth when Hunt scored on a 30-yard run, but Quali Conley answered with two rushing touchdowns for Central, which won its 15th straight TRAC game.

Tompkins now has 47 TDs after Central's 54-38 victory over Clovis East.

Tompkins was 20-of-25 passing for 323 yards, a 228.1 QB rating, and with three touchdowns he became the section’s career leader. He came in tied with Farmersville’s Sam Metcalf at 44.

Jeremiah Hunter caught all three TD passes and seven total for 166 yards. He’s at 10,171 yards for his career.