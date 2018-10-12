Central Section 2020 football recruiting class could be one of the best. Here’s why

Move over, Kendall Milton. San Joaquin Memorial High junior wide receiver Jalen McMillan is getting a lot of national recruiting attention, too.
The University of Georgia joined the parade to McMillan’s mailbox on Wednesday. Since mid-September, Alabama, Kansas State and Florida have offered McMillan, whose first offer (from Nevada) came in January.
“It’s special,” said McMillan, whose Panthers defeated Edison 43-14 Friday night in a County/Metro Athletic Conference game at Ratcliffe Stadium to stay unbeaten and on top of the County/Metro Athletic Conference.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford made the game his Friday night stop and saw McMillan contribute four catches for 65 yards while facing double-coverage most of the night. For the season he’s at 37 catches for 768 yards and 11 touchdowns.
McMillan has at least 23 offers, including from Fresno State.
“I told myself I was going to be in this position,” McMillan said. “It’s exciting. Your hometown college coming to look at you is an amazing feeling.”
McMillan is part of a special 2020 recruiting class in the central San Joaquin Valley that’s led by Milton, the five-star Buchanan running back who recently trimmed his list of schools to 10 including Alabama, Georgia ... and Fresno State.
Brandon Huffman, who’s the national director of college football recruiting for 247Sports, said the 2020 class is shaping up to be one of the best in the Fresno/Tulare area.
Besides Milton and McMillan, he singled out Tulare Western twins Jordan and Elijah Burrell, Central’s Ricky Correia and Tobin Phillips of Memorial.
“I think the last time you saw this much attention in the Fresno area, with high-profile guys, was that 2007-2009 frame,” Huffman said. “Edison squad with Robert Golden, Cliff Harris, T.J. McDonald, Brandon Leslie and then also Rolando Jefferson, Wesley Flowers and Tevin McDonald, then you also had Tyler Bray at Kingsburg and so forth.”
Huffman said he believes McMillan “will have every chance to be our No. 1 WR in the West when we update the 2020 class after the season.”
For now, McMillan, rated by 247Sports as a four-star recruit, said he is enjoying the process and is glad his friends also are getting national attention.
“We’re just kids from Fresno,” McMillan said. “The thing is, we know how to work. Kids from other places … they just don’t know how to work.”
Panthers on a roll – Memorial senior running back and Iowa State commit Leonard Glass had two touchdowns. Panthers senior quarterback Alec Trujillo, a San Jose State commit, had two touchdown passes and ran for a score. The Panthers, No. 4 in The Bee’s Central Section Top 10, are 8-0 overall, 3-0 in the CMAC. Edison slipped to 4-4, 2-1.
Nebraska offers Cropper – Buchanan senior wide receiver Jalen Cropper picked up an offer from Nebraska this week. That is where former Clovis West quarterback Adrian Martinez is starting in his freshman year.
Watson will be a Wildcat – Edison’s Kwabena Watson has committed to Arizona. Watson is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
