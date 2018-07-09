Buchanan High RB Kendall Milton reveals his top 10 schools, including Fresno State

Buchanan High junior running back Kendall Milton narrowed his college football recruiting list to 10 schools on Monday, and hometown Fresno State made the cut.

The others are Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas and USC.

The five-star running back made the announcement on Twitter from his trainer Travon Jones' T1sa Sports Academy where he worked out during the day.

Milton explained how he rated options:

“Just looking at the teams and looking at the graduation rates of the athletes on the football team and seeing which teams, if they had a loaded depth chart because I want to go to a team where I can get that chance to get that early playing time, and also the strength of the business schools. All those schools caught my attention," Milton said.

Milton's brother, Ka'Lonn, is a junior defensive back at Fresno State.

"I have a great relationship with coach (Jeff) Tedford and (running backs) coach (Jaime) Christian," Milton said. "They’re all great guys and great coaches, as well. They all have a history of winning and have a history producing players to the next level. That’s one thing that I really looked at and opened my eyes.”

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Milton said he'll be taking his five official visits in the spring and will make his verbal commitment next summer.

Milton was invited to the 2020 Under Armour All-American game, which features the top 100 players in the nation.





He also was invited to the All-American Bowl, a national all-star game for high school seniors, in San Antonio in 2020.

On March 14, 247 Sports rated Milton the ninth overall prospect for the 2020 class. He’s also ranked second in the nation and third in the state for the class.

Milton possibly could be the highest-touted recruit from the Fresno-Clovis area since former Clovis West standout Caleb Kelly, who was the 24th overall recruit in the 2016 class. He's currently a junior at Oklahoma.



