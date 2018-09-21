Buchanan High falls to powerhouse De La Salle in a close battle

No matter the outcome, all Buchanan High football coach Matt Giordano wanted his team to do was fight hard against perennial power De La Salle-Concord.
The Bears did just that in a 31-24 loss Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.
“We told them we love them,” Giordano said. “They knew they had perseverance and determination. They are great, fantastic kids, and we’re so proud of them. We’re going to watch the film tomorrow. There is a lot of things we can learn from today. We have to learn from it. We got a heck of a test next week.”
The Bears next face defending Central Section Division I champion Central at Koligian Stadium in the Tri-River Athletic Conference opener. Central beat Buchanan twice last year, including the section championship game.
Last year, Central lost 49-30 at De La Salle.
Buchanan went into halftime trailing 28-13, but responded in the third quarter with a touchdown on a 3-yard run by Kendall Milton to cut the deficit. Milton finished with three touchdowns.
“It was a well-fought game,” Buchanan’s Jalen Cropper said. “They came out strong and they came out with a kickoff return for a touchdown. We had an answer for that, but overall it was a great game and a great matchup. A lot of people expected them to blow us out, but we played our hearts out the whole game and we just came up short.”
Bears linebacker Steven Scheidt agreed with Cropper.
“They’re a good team and it was a physical battle,” he said.
Comments