Central Section high school football Week 3 scores, Week 4 schedule

WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 30
No. 7 Tulare Western 35, Lemoore 0
Riverdale 21, Sierra Pacific 7
Orosi 28, Granite Hills 20
California City 35, Riverside Prep 0
Friday
Edison at No. 2 Buchanan
Clovis North at Bellarmine Prep
No. 5 Memorial at Mission Oak
Roosevelt at Firebaugh
Washington Union at Dos Palos
Yosemite at Minarets
Kingsburg at Monache
Paso Robles at El Diamante
Golden West at Nipomo
Fowler at Sierra
Immanuel at Chowchilla
Chavez at Liberty-Madera Ranchos
Corcoran at Avenal
Morro Bay at Lindsay
Strathmore at Parlier
Central Valley Christian at Valley Christian-Cerritos
Tranquillity at Stone Ridge Christian-Merced
Bakersfield Christian at Faith Lutheran-Las Vegas
Independence 7, Arroyo Grande 7, Q1
No. 3 Bakersfield at Paramount
Centennial at Golden Valley-Merced
Garces at St. Joseph
Pioneer Valley at No. 10 Righetti
San Luis Obispo at San Marcos-Santa Barbara
Santa Ynez at Santa Maria
Kings Christian at Anzar-San Juan Bautista
Kern Valley at Mission Prep
Orcutt Academy at Cate-Carpenteria
Frazier Mountain at Cuyama Valley
Rim of the World-Lake Arrowhead at Boron
Orange Cove at Farmersville (7:15)
Friday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m. kickoff
Bullard at No. 8 Clovis
No. 1 Central at Whitney-Rocklin
Clovis East at No. 9 Sanger
Clovis West at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield
Fresno at Hanford
Mt. Whitney at Hoover (Ratcliffe)
Hanford West at McLane
Selma at Sunnyside
Kerman at Madera
Dinuba at Reedley
No. 6 Tulare Union at Redwood
Madera South at Wasco
Woodlake at Caruthers
Coalinga at McFarland
Mendota at Templeton
Delano at East Bakersfield
South at Golden Valley
Ridgeview at Frontier
Taft at Tehachapi
Foothill at West
Stockdale at Atascadero
Kennedy at Highland
Shafter at North
Saturday, Sept. 1
Maricopa at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.
Coast Union-Cambria at Riverdale Chrsitian, 1 p.m.
Laton at Trinity Christian-Monterey, 2 p.m.
WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 6
NONLEAGUE
Hoover at Monache, 7 p.m.
Porterville at Hanford, 7:30pm
Friday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. kickoff
Central at Paso Robles
Bullard at Pitman-Turlock
Edison at Clovis North (Veterans Memorial Stadium)
Clovis West at Valley Christian-San Jose
Roosevelt at Granite Hills
Madera at Merced (at Golden Valley)
Gustine at Morro Bay
Kings Christian at Desert
Firebaugh at Caruthers
Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Kennedy
Selma at Washington Union
Coast Union at Laton
Minarets at Tranquillity
Frontier at Atascadero
McFarland at Kern Valley
Orange Cove at Corcoran
Riverdale at Avenal
St. Joseph-Santa Maria at Bakersfield Christian
Arroyo Grande at Lompoc
Boron at Rio Hondo Prep
Cabrillo at Pioneer Valley
Cal City at Lancaster
Rim of the World-Lake Arrowhead at Bishop
Rosamond at Vasquez
Frazier Mountain at Valley Christian Academy-Santa Maria
Greenfield at Mission Prep
Orcutt Academy at Lancaster Baptist
Trona at Beatty-Nevada
Friday, Sept. 7, 7:15 p.m. kickoff
Chowchilla at Central Valley Christian
Farmersville at Parlier
Yosemite at Mariposa
Orosi at Strathmore
Sierra at Woodlake
Friday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. kickoff
Buchanan at Liberty-Bakersfield
Clovis at Salinas
Sunnyside at Clovis East (Lamonica Stadium)
Lemoore at Sanger
Exeter at McLane
Redwood at Tulare Western
Reedley at Mendota
Kingsburg at Kerman
El Diamante at Dinuba
Hanford West at Sierra Pacific
East Bakersfield at Chavez
Golden West at Madera South
Lindsay at Fowler
Coalinga at Taft
Fresno at South
Mission Oak at Mt. Whitney
Immanuel at Quincy
Arvin at Mira Monte
Bakersfield at Ridgeview
Foothill at Shafter
Highland at Tehachapi
Independence at Stockdale
Righetti-Santa Maria at Centennial
Santa Maria at Golden Valley-Bakersfield
Wasco at North
Gustine at Morro Bay
Nipomo at Bishop Diego-Santa Barbara
Templeton at Santa Paula
Saturday, Sept. 8
Fresno Christian at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.
Cuyama Valley at Riverdale Chrtistian, 1 p.m.
San Joaquin Memorial at Garces, 7:30 p.m.
