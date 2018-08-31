Highlights as Buchanan shuts out Bullard 31-0

Buchanan and Bullard played at Ratcliffe Stadium Friday night, with Buchanan rolling over Bullard 31-0.
High School Football

Central Section high school football Week 3 scores, Week 4 schedule

Fresno Bee Staff

August 31, 2018 06:52 PM

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 30

No. 7 Tulare Western 35, Lemoore 0

Riverdale 21, Sierra Pacific 7

Orosi 28, Granite Hills 20

California City 35, Riverside Prep 0

Friday

Edison at No. 2 Buchanan

Clovis North at Bellarmine Prep

No. 5 Memorial at Mission Oak

Roosevelt at Firebaugh

Washington Union at Dos Palos

Yosemite at Minarets

Kingsburg at Monache

Paso Robles at El Diamante

Golden West at Nipomo

Fowler at Sierra

Immanuel at Chowchilla

Chavez at Liberty-Madera Ranchos

Corcoran at Avenal

Morro Bay at Lindsay

Strathmore at Parlier

Central Valley Christian at Valley Christian-Cerritos

Tranquillity at Stone Ridge Christian-Merced

Bakersfield Christian at Faith Lutheran-Las Vegas

Independence 7, Arroyo Grande 7, Q1

No. 3 Bakersfield at Paramount

Centennial at Golden Valley-Merced

Garces at St. Joseph

Pioneer Valley at No. 10 Righetti

San Luis Obispo at San Marcos-Santa Barbara

Santa Ynez at Santa Maria

Kings Christian at Anzar-San Juan Bautista

Kern Valley at Mission Prep

Orcutt Academy at Cate-Carpenteria

Frazier Mountain at Cuyama Valley

Rim of the World-Lake Arrowhead at Boron

Orange Cove at Farmersville (7:15)

Friday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m. kickoff

Bullard at No. 8 Clovis

No. 1 Central at Whitney-Rocklin

Clovis East at No. 9 Sanger

Clovis West at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield

Fresno at Hanford

Mt. Whitney at Hoover (Ratcliffe)

Hanford West at McLane

Selma at Sunnyside

Kerman at Madera

Dinuba at Reedley

No. 6 Tulare Union at Redwood

Madera South at Wasco

Woodlake at Caruthers

Coalinga at McFarland

Mendota at Templeton

Delano at East Bakersfield

South at Golden Valley

Ridgeview at Frontier

Taft at Tehachapi

Foothill at West

Stockdale at Atascadero

Kennedy at Highland

Shafter at North

Saturday, Sept. 1

Maricopa at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.

Coast Union-Cambria at Riverdale Chrsitian, 1 p.m.

Laton at Trinity Christian-Monterey, 2 p.m.

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 6

NONLEAGUE

Hoover at Monache, 7 p.m.

Porterville at Hanford, 7:30pm

Friday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. kickoff

Central at Paso Robles

Bullard at Pitman-Turlock

Edison at Clovis North (Veterans Memorial Stadium)

Clovis West at Valley Christian-San Jose

Roosevelt at Granite Hills

Madera at Merced (at Golden Valley)

Gustine at Morro Bay

Kings Christian at Desert

Firebaugh at Caruthers

Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Kennedy

Selma at Washington Union

Coast Union at Laton

Minarets at Tranquillity

Frontier at Atascadero

McFarland at Kern Valley

Orange Cove at Corcoran

Riverdale at Avenal

St. Joseph-Santa Maria at Bakersfield Christian

Arroyo Grande at Lompoc

Boron at Rio Hondo Prep

Cabrillo at Pioneer Valley

Cal City at Lancaster

Rim of the World-Lake Arrowhead at Bishop

Rosamond at Vasquez

Frazier Mountain at Valley Christian Academy-Santa Maria

Greenfield at Mission Prep

Orcutt Academy at Lancaster Baptist

Trona at Beatty-Nevada

Friday, Sept. 7, 7:15 p.m. kickoff

Chowchilla at Central Valley Christian

Farmersville at Parlier

Yosemite at Mariposa

Orosi at Strathmore

Sierra at Woodlake

Friday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. kickoff

Buchanan at Liberty-Bakersfield

Clovis at Salinas

Sunnyside at Clovis East (Lamonica Stadium)

Lemoore at Sanger

Exeter at McLane

Redwood at Tulare Western

Reedley at Mendota

Kingsburg at Kerman

El Diamante at Dinuba

Hanford West at Sierra Pacific

East Bakersfield at Chavez

Golden West at Madera South

Lindsay at Fowler

Coalinga at Taft

Fresno at South

Mission Oak at Mt. Whitney

Immanuel at Quincy

Arvin at Mira Monte

Bakersfield at Ridgeview

Foothill at Shafter

Highland at Tehachapi

Independence at Stockdale

Righetti-Santa Maria at Centennial

Santa Maria at Golden Valley-Bakersfield

Wasco at North

Gustine at Morro Bay

Nipomo at Bishop Diego-Santa Barbara

Templeton at Santa Paula

Saturday, Sept. 8

Fresno Christian at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.

Cuyama Valley at Riverdale Chrtistian, 1 p.m.

San Joaquin Memorial at Garces, 7:30 p.m.

