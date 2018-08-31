Clovis East gets another streak-breaking win. Central, Buchanan circling Sept. 28

That chomp you heard Friday night from Sanger was the Clovis East High Timberwolves taking a bite out of Central Section football.

One week after ending the program’s 27-game losing streak, Clovis East got its first win against Central Section competition in nearly three years in impressive fashion, beating Sanger 14-8.

The Apaches had started the season 2-0 and debuted in The Bee’s section Top 10 at No. 9.

Clovis East is now 2-1, too. The Timberwolves almost got there in Week 1 but lost at Lemoore 7-6. Then they beat Wood-Vacaville 21-20. Both of those teams are 2-1.

Then Clovis East got past Sanger for its first win against a section opponent since it beat Redwood on Sept. 4, 2015.

Sanger led Friday’s game 8-6 at halftime after a goal-line stand by its defense followed by a quick drive capped by David Ayala’s 46-yard touchdown run and 2-point run.

But the Timberwolves mounted a 96-yard drive for the winning touchdown (Josh Sue’s 12-yard run) with 6:50 left in the fourth quarter and made it stand up.

Ryant Hunt scored Clovis East’s first TD and added the 2-point run in the fourth quarter.

Touchdown Central! 38 yard pass Tompkins to Clements with 6:40 remaining in the 4th quarter. PAT is GOOD! Central 49 - Whitney 10. pic.twitter.com/cK4j5hJ5ed — CHSAthletics (@grizzlyathletes) September 1, 2018

No. 1 Central rolls – Central, The Bee’s No. 1 team, flexed its muscles in suburban Sacramento with a 49-10 win over Whitney-Rocklin. Trent Tompkins passed for 382 yards and five touchdowns, two to Jeremiah Hunter, and Milton Clements had two scores including a 90-yard kickoff return.

No. 2 Buchanan rocks – Jalen Cropper ran 55 yards on his first carry for the first touchdown, Kendall Milton scored twice and No. 2 Buchanan eased past Edison 45-6.

Both teams hit the road Sept. 7 when Central goes to Paso Robles and Buchanan plays at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield.

Oh, and the Central-Buchanan showdown in the Tri-River Athletic Conference is Sept. 28 at Central.