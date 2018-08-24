Buchanan gets a shutout, but coach says Bears have a lot left to learn

Even after a dominating victory over Bullard, Buchanan High football coach Matt Giordano sees room for improvement.
His Bears, ranked No. 2 in The Bee’s Central Section Top 10, shut out No. 10 Bullard 31-0 Friday night in a nonleague game at Ratcliffe Stadium.
“They played hard and that’s all we ask for,” Giordano said. “I think when we look at the film next week, we’ll see we can even play better.”
The Bears (2-0) get a bye week Labor Day weekend before heading to Bakersfield for a matchup with The Bee’s No. 4 team, Liberty.
Bullard, playing its season-opener, came in featuring last year’s 1,000-yard rusher in Marcus Fulcher. But Buchanan kept him and the rest of the Knights in check and secured the shutout with Mark Green’s interception in the final two minutes.
“We were thinking about the shutout in the first half, just keep on pounding and pounding,” Green said.
After he finished with three touchdowns, five-star recruit Kendall Milton admitted that the Bears’ 10-0 halftime lead concerned him a little.
“Going into halftime we saw the score,” he said. “That was too low for our standards. Everybody came out and had the mentality that they can’t tackle us.”
