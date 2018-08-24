Central handles intrasectional test with ease, routing Grant-Sacramento

This was supposed to be an intersectional test for the Central High Grizzlies, The Bee’s No. 1 football team in the Central Section rankings facing Grant-Sacramento, No. 9 in The Sacramento Bee’s area Top 20.

It turned into a Central rout as the Grizzlies pounded the Pacers 54-12 Friday night in their home opener at Koligian Stadium.

From the very first play of the game it was clear Central was playing an inspired brand of football. The Grizzlies recovered a mishandled Pacers snap deep in Grant territory and promptly put it in the end zone on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Trent Tompkins to Jeremiah Hunter.

“They know what each other are thinking before they think it. They know what I am calling and what I want and so they do a great job working together and they are a great combination,” Central coach Kyle Biggs said of his quarterback and top receiver.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Hunter finished with three touchdowns on four catches for 88 yards, including a 58-yard score in the third quarter. Tompkins threw for 187 yards and four touchdowns on 13-of-23 passing and added a rushing TD, and Quali Conley finished the scoring with a 60-yard run.

Central (2-0) plays another Sacramento-area team next Friday when it travels to Rocklin to play Whitney. On their last visit to the region, the Grizzlies lost 54-35 to Folsom in the 2017 state Division I-AA semifinal.