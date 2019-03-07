San Joaquin Memorial star Jalen Green is transferring to prep school in Bay Area

San Joaquin Memorial High basketball star and predicted future NBA No. 1 draft pick Jalen Green is transferring to Prolific Prep and will enroll in the Napa school next week, his mother, Bree Purganan, said Thursday.
The junior guard completed his third season at San Joaquin Memorial where he helped the Panthers to a Central Section Division II boys basketball title for the second year in a row with an 87-44 victory over San Luis Obispo.
Green broke the school career points record previously held by Roscoe Pondexter who totaled 2,288 points from 1968-71, according to section historian Bob Barnett. Green finishes with 2,291 points at Memorial.
He is a five-star recruit for the 2020 class with numerous offers to choose from. And NBA Draft Room predicts Green will be the No. 1 pick in 2021, presuming Green will spend just one season in college.
Green went on Twitter and sent out a thank you to all his supporters.
Panthers coach Brad Roznovsky wished Green well when he met with the player and his family.
“Jalen and the family came to me and told me that this is what they were looking at doing,” Roznovsky said. “It was great to have him in our community for the last three years. A great kid who is a great student of the game. I’m honored that I got to coach him the last three years and I wish him the best.”
Prolific Prep is a basketball academy founded in 2014. It plays a national schedule outside the California Interscholastic Federation. It partners with Napa Christian High for academics.
Last year, Prolific Prep hosted Roseville’s Jordan Brown, who spent his senior season there before going to Nevada.
