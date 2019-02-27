That’s a comeback! Clovis West rallies from a 20-point deficit to win in CIF playoffs

Don’t blame Aari’yanna Sanders for exhaling after she gave her Clovis West girls basketball team a 53-51 lead with 1:50 remaining.
That’s because up to that point, the top-seeded Golden Eagles trailed the entire game— and by as much as 20 points — before Sanders converted the go-ahead basket on a layup and propelled top-seeded Clovis West held to a 61-55 victory over No. 8 Redondo Union-Redondo Beach in the first round of the CIF Southern California Open Division playoffs Wednesday.
“So relieved,” Sanders said. “Finally, we can breathe for a second. We were determined to win it.”
The 20-point deficit marked the Golden Eagles’ largest comeback victory in coach Craig Campbell’s 14 seasons.
Sanders finished with 20 points, including her pivotal layup when she cut between two defenders in the paint and teammate Madison Campbell found her under the basket.
Campbell, who is signed to play at USC next season, finished with a game-high 23 points.
“You can’t let the anxiety of the game speed you up,” Campbell said. “You just got to breathe. You can’t let that take away from who you are. You just got to play your game.”
Clovis West (30-3) will host No. 5 Mater Dei-Santa Ana (28-4) in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Eagles are aiming for the second state championship in three seasons, having also won the Open Division crown during the 2016-17 campaign.
