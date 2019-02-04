Streak busters! Clovis North snaps Clovis West’s TRAC winning streak

The Clovis West girls basketball dominance in the Tri-River Athletic Conference came to an an end.
Savannah Tucker scored 15 points, leading The Bee’s second ranked Broncos to a 40-36 victory over the visiting No. 1 Golden Eagles on Monday.
“They’re just great kids,” Clovis North coach Heather Long said. “They worked so hard to get this program to where it is. Clovis West has been amazing all these years and it’s been our goal to compete with them at the level that they compete at. To be able to be on the floor and pull out the win , there is a lot to be proud of.”
What does the loss means for Clovis West?
It means the 68-game win streak came to an end.
The last loss? It occurred on Feb. 17, 2012 — 43-30 to Clovis.
From the 2012 season to 2018, Clovis West went 10-0 in the TRAC each season.
No more.
Entering Monday’s game, the Golden Eagles were 8-0. The Broncos went to Clovis West on Jan. 18 and lost 69-61.
On Monday night, the Broncos outscored Clovis West 14-4 in the fourth quarter.
It was Clovis North’s first victory over Clovis West.
“A huge accomplishment for us as a team and as a program,” Tucker said. “This win puts us one step closer to achieving our overall goal. We are not overlooking any team, and now we get back in the gym and do our best to prepare ourselves for the next game.”
In boys action, No. 2 Clovis West got revenge on No. 3 Clovis North.
Clovis West went on a 15-0 run and later outscored Clovis North 35-8 from the end of the first quarter to halftime en route to a 75-52 victory.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” Clovis West coach Vance Walberg said. “Our defense did pretty good. I haven’t seen a long run like that for a long time. That felt like when I was here the first time and we used to get runs like that.”
Cole Anderson led the way for Clovis West with 21 points.
Clovis West had lost to Clovis North 74-71 on Jan. 18.
