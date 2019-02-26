Another overtime for Bullard boys basketball. Were the Knights victorious this time?

High School Basketball

It was another heartbreak for the Bullard High boys basketball team.

Again in overtime.

Jalen White had an open look as his shot bounced off the rim as time expired as the seventh-seeded Knights lost 65-64 to No. 10 Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory-San Francisco in the first round of the CIF Northern California Regionals Division I playoffs Tuesday.

The Knights played their second straight overtime in a span of three days.

On Saturday, the Knights and Clovis West needed two overtimes as the Golden Eagles held off Bullard 89-81 for the Central Section Division I championship — highlighted by Dante Chachere’s coast-to-coast, buzzer-beating layup that forced a second overtime.

Clovis West takes D1 basketball championship with 89-81 over Bullard

By

Clovis West, meanwhile, took care of business in its state D-I playoff opener and defeated No. 14 Menlo-Atherton. 69-53 behind Alex Villi’s game-high 23-points.

The Golden Eagles will next host Moreau Catholic-Hayward at 7 p.m. Thursday.

In addition, No. 13 San Joaquin Memorial went on the road and upset No. 4 Dublin 94-80 in the Panthers’ D-I matchup.

Jalen Green led the way for the Panthers, finishing with game-high honors 39 points, while Braxton Meah 22 points.

The Panthers will face No. 12 Bishop O’Dowd in Oakland at 7 p.m. Thursday. It is a rematch from an early season game, won by the Dragons, 76-73.

