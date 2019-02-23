That happened? Dante Chachere saves day and Clovis West wins section title in double OT

Dante Chachere saved the day for the Clovis West High boys basketball team.
In an epic battle with Clovis North on Saturday night at Selland Arena, Chachere made the play that had everyone asking: Did that just happen?
Chachere went coast-to-coast with 3.8 seconds remaining and made a layup to send the game into double overtime.
The Golden Eagles outscored Bullard 13-5 in that final extra period for an 89-81 victory, securing Clovis West’s first Central Section Division I championship since 2006.
“Dante did a hell of a job getting down there real fast,” said Clovis West coach Vance Walberg, who picked up his first section title since 2002. “That’s what an athlete did, and that second overtime … I don’t know. It was amazing. One of the nicest games I’ve (been) in.”
In double overtime, Grayson Carper made a steal and sprinted down for a layup with 2:40 remaining and Clovis West never relinquished the lead.
Alex Villi finished with a game-high 42 points on 15 of 29 shooting, 5 of 8 from 3-point range and was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.
“We got the best athlete in the state,” said Villi, who made a 3-point play in regulation to send the game into overtime. “To go down and score a layup with three seconds … that’s just insane. It’s unreal.”
Bullard’s Jalen White was at the line with 4 seconds remaining in the first overtime. He made 1 of 2 for a 76-74 lead and Clovis West called a timeout.
Walberg designed the play for Chachere and he didn’t disappoint his coach.
“I looked at the scoreboard and I was like dang,” said Chachere, who will play football at Portland State next season. “I need to get there real quick and I used all my speed and the lanes opened up and went down there and laid it up.”
