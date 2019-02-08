High School Basketball

Central Section boys and girls basketball playoff brackets

Fresno Bee Staff

February 08, 2019 01:47 PM

Clovis West beats Clovis North 75-52 in Tri-River Athletic Conference

Clovis West beats Clovis North 75-52 in Tri-River Athletic Conference action Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 in Fresno.
By
Up Next
Clovis West beats Clovis North 75-52 in Tri-River Athletic Conference action Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 in Fresno.
By

The Central Section on Friday announced playoff brackets for boys and girls basketball. Playoffs begin Tuesday for girls first-round games and Wednesday for boys first-round games.

Quarterfinals are next week. Semifinals are Feb. 19-20, with the section championship games Feb. 22-23 at Selland Arena.

Soccer brackets will be announced on Monday, the Central Section office said.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

All games at 7 p.m. Feb. 13

DIVISION I

Bye: No. 1 Clovis West

No. 9 Mission Prep at No. 8 Edison

No. 12 Sunnyside at No. 5 Clovis East

No. 13 Atascadero at No. 4 Clovis North

No. 14 Buchanan at No. 3 Arroyo Grande

No. 11 Central at No. 6 Bakersfield

No. 10 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 7 St. Joseph

No. 15 Clovis at No. 2 Bullard

DIVISION II

Byes: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, No. 2 San Luis Obispo, No. 3 Lemoore

No. 9 Roosevelt at No. 8 Hanford

No. 12 Redwood at No. 5 Porterville

No. 13 Nipomo at No. 4 Independence

No. 11 Monache at No. 6 Hanford West

No. 10 El Diamante at No. 7 Fresno

DIVISION III

No. 16 Shafter at No. 1 Mt. Whitney

No. 9 Tehachapi at No. 8 Chavez

No. 12 Templeton at No. 5 Garces

No. 13 East Bakersfield at No. 4 Dinuba

No. 14 Hoover at No. 3 Sanger

No. 11 Morro Bay at No. 6 North

No. 10 Mission Oak at No. 7 Tulare Western

No. 15 West at No. 2 Immanuel

DIVISION IV

Bye: No. 1 Bakersfield Christian

No. 9 McFarland at No. 8 Madera South

No. 12 Washington Union at No. 5 Mira Monte

No. 13 Yosemite at No. 4 Kerman

No. 14 Kennedy at No. 3 Foothill

No. 11 Coalinga at No. 6 Taft

No. 10 Sierra Pacific at No. 7 Kingsburg

No. 15 Reedley at No. 2 Central Valley Christian

DIVISION V

No. 16 Mendota at No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos

No. 9 Parlier at No. 8 Strathmore

No. 12 Immanuel Christian at No. 5 Fowler

No. 13 Corcoran at No. 4 California City

No. 14 Sierra at No. 3 Firebaugh

No. 11 Bishop Union at No. 6 Desert

No. 10 Fresno Christian at No. 7 Orange Cove

No. 15 Riverdale at No. 2 Granite Hills

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

All games at 7 p.m. Feb. 12

DIVISION I

Byes: No. 1 Clovis West, No. 2 Clovis North, No. 3 Clovis, No. 4 Buchanan

No. 9 Righetti at No. 8 Hanford

No. 12 Edison at No. 5 Central

No. 11 Clovis East No. 6 Arroyo Grande

No. 10 Mission Prep at No. 7 San Luis Obispo

DIVISION II

Byes: No. 1 Bakersfield, No. 2 Yosemite, No. 3 Garces

No. 9 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 8 Pioneer Valley

No. 12 Morro Bay at No. 5 Redwood

No. 13 Santa Maria at No. 4 Tehachapi

No. 11 Mission Oak at No. 6 Nipomo

No. 10 Monache at No. 7 Shafter

DIVISION III

Bye: No. 1 Selma

No. 9 Golden Valley at No. 8 Frontier

No. 12 Dinuba at No. 5 Hoover

No. 13 Arvin at No. 4 Tulare Union

No. 14 Exeter at No. 3 Roosevelt

No. 11 Sunnyside at No. 6 Sierra

No. 10 Chavez at No. 7 Orcutt Academy

No. 13 El Diamante at No. 2 Fresno

DIVISION IV

Bye: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial

No. 9 Washington Union at No. 8 West

No. 12 Mira Monte at No. 5 Bakersfield Christian

No. 13 Highland at No. 4 Porterville

No. 14 Reedley at No. 3 Sierra Pacific

No. 11 Madera South at No. 6 Kingsburg

No. 10 Strathmore at No. 7 Kerman

No. 15 Taft at No. 2 McFarland

DIVISION V

No. 16 Central Valley Christian at No. 1 Caruthers

No. 9 Rosamond at No. 8 Fowler

No. 12 Bishop Union at No. 5 Kern Valley

No. 13 Kennedy at No. 4 East Bakersfield

No. 14 Fresno Christian at No. 3 Chowchilla

No. 11 Orosi at No. 6 Granite Hills

No. 10 Firebaugh at No. 7 Wonderful College Prep Academy

No. 15 Corcoran at No. 2 Coalinga

Related stories from Fresno Bee

prep-basketball

prep-basketball

  Comments  