Central Section boys and girls basketball playoff brackets

The Central Section on Friday announced playoff brackets for boys and girls basketball. Playoffs begin Tuesday for girls first-round games and Wednesday for boys first-round games.
Quarterfinals are next week. Semifinals are Feb. 19-20, with the section championship games Feb. 22-23 at Selland Arena.
Soccer brackets will be announced on Monday, the Central Section office said.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
All games at 7 p.m. Feb. 13
DIVISION I
Bye: No. 1 Clovis West
No. 9 Mission Prep at No. 8 Edison
No. 12 Sunnyside at No. 5 Clovis East
No. 13 Atascadero at No. 4 Clovis North
No. 14 Buchanan at No. 3 Arroyo Grande
No. 11 Central at No. 6 Bakersfield
No. 10 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 7 St. Joseph
No. 15 Clovis at No. 2 Bullard
DIVISION II
Byes: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, No. 2 San Luis Obispo, No. 3 Lemoore
No. 9 Roosevelt at No. 8 Hanford
No. 12 Redwood at No. 5 Porterville
No. 13 Nipomo at No. 4 Independence
No. 11 Monache at No. 6 Hanford West
No. 10 El Diamante at No. 7 Fresno
DIVISION III
No. 16 Shafter at No. 1 Mt. Whitney
No. 9 Tehachapi at No. 8 Chavez
No. 12 Templeton at No. 5 Garces
No. 13 East Bakersfield at No. 4 Dinuba
No. 14 Hoover at No. 3 Sanger
No. 11 Morro Bay at No. 6 North
No. 10 Mission Oak at No. 7 Tulare Western
No. 15 West at No. 2 Immanuel
DIVISION IV
Bye: No. 1 Bakersfield Christian
No. 9 McFarland at No. 8 Madera South
No. 12 Washington Union at No. 5 Mira Monte
No. 13 Yosemite at No. 4 Kerman
No. 14 Kennedy at No. 3 Foothill
No. 11 Coalinga at No. 6 Taft
No. 10 Sierra Pacific at No. 7 Kingsburg
No. 15 Reedley at No. 2 Central Valley Christian
DIVISION V
No. 16 Mendota at No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos
No. 9 Parlier at No. 8 Strathmore
No. 12 Immanuel Christian at No. 5 Fowler
No. 13 Corcoran at No. 4 California City
No. 14 Sierra at No. 3 Firebaugh
No. 11 Bishop Union at No. 6 Desert
No. 10 Fresno Christian at No. 7 Orange Cove
No. 15 Riverdale at No. 2 Granite Hills
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
All games at 7 p.m. Feb. 12
DIVISION I
Byes: No. 1 Clovis West, No. 2 Clovis North, No. 3 Clovis, No. 4 Buchanan
No. 9 Righetti at No. 8 Hanford
No. 12 Edison at No. 5 Central
No. 11 Clovis East No. 6 Arroyo Grande
No. 10 Mission Prep at No. 7 San Luis Obispo
DIVISION II
Byes: No. 1 Bakersfield, No. 2 Yosemite, No. 3 Garces
No. 9 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 8 Pioneer Valley
No. 12 Morro Bay at No. 5 Redwood
No. 13 Santa Maria at No. 4 Tehachapi
No. 11 Mission Oak at No. 6 Nipomo
No. 10 Monache at No. 7 Shafter
DIVISION III
Bye: No. 1 Selma
No. 9 Golden Valley at No. 8 Frontier
No. 12 Dinuba at No. 5 Hoover
No. 13 Arvin at No. 4 Tulare Union
No. 14 Exeter at No. 3 Roosevelt
No. 11 Sunnyside at No. 6 Sierra
No. 10 Chavez at No. 7 Orcutt Academy
No. 13 El Diamante at No. 2 Fresno
DIVISION IV
Bye: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial
No. 9 Washington Union at No. 8 West
No. 12 Mira Monte at No. 5 Bakersfield Christian
No. 13 Highland at No. 4 Porterville
No. 14 Reedley at No. 3 Sierra Pacific
No. 11 Madera South at No. 6 Kingsburg
No. 10 Strathmore at No. 7 Kerman
No. 15 Taft at No. 2 McFarland
DIVISION V
No. 16 Central Valley Christian at No. 1 Caruthers
No. 9 Rosamond at No. 8 Fowler
No. 12 Bishop Union at No. 5 Kern Valley
No. 13 Kennedy at No. 4 East Bakersfield
No. 14 Fresno Christian at No. 3 Chowchilla
No. 11 Orosi at No. 6 Granite Hills
No. 10 Firebaugh at No. 7 Wonderful College Prep Academy
No. 15 Corcoran at No. 2 Coalinga
Comments