Back from suspension, five-star recruit Jalen Green dazzles again

After serving a one-game suspension, San Joaquin Memorial High’s Jalen Green seemed determined to make up for the missed time.
Green dazzled the crowd with an array of dunks and sharp shooting from behind the arc Wednesday to finish with 19 points and lead Memorial in an 83-49 victory against Madera South in County/Metro Athletic Conference action.
Green, a five-star 2020 recruit, had to sit out Friday’s CMAC opener with Bullard after receiving two technicals during Memorial’s final nonleague game of the regular season, in the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic.
The Panthers junior might not have liked missing time from the court. But he did enjoy watching his teammates pick up the slack.
“Sitting out a game ... I like it,” he said. “My other teammates don’t play as much, so when they get on the court they can do their thing and just have fun.”
Without Green for the league opener, though, the Panthers fell to the Knights 71-64.
Memorial also was missing senior Justin Huelskamp and junior Braxton Meah (suspension) in that game.
All three returned Wednesday. Huelskamp finished with a game-high 20 points.
“It didn’t bother me at all,” Green said of the Panthers losing during his one-game suspension. “We lost by seven points and that’s without me. My team went out and put on a hell of a show and held their own.”
