The Bee reveals its Top 10 basketball rankings. Who are the top teams in the Central Section?

Tri-River Athletic Conference boys and girls basketball is loaded this season.

The league tips off its schedule this week, starting with the girls on Tuesday night.

Five of the six teams in the TRAC are ranked in The Bee’s girls Top 10, led by defending Central Section Division I champion Clovis West.

Tuesday’s schedule sent No. 5 Buchanan to No. 4 Clovis, No. 1 Clovis West to No. 7 Central and No. 2 Clovis North to Clovis East.

How did those teams do?

Clovis West rolled past Central 60-39, while Clovis routed Buchanan 58-34 and Clovis North won 64-39 over Clovis East.

On the boys side, Clovis West is tapped as the top team in the section. The Golden Eagles (17-2) only lost to Modesto Christian and Vanden-Fairfield.





Also ranked in the boys Top 10 from the TRAC are No. 4 Clovis East and No. 6 Clovis North. Under coach Adrian Wiggins, Clovis East has losses in each of the tournaments it played in, to Arbor View-Las Vegas, Folsom (No. 2 in The Sacramento Bee’s rankings) and Dublin (on the bubble in Cal-Hi Sports’ state Top 20).

Defending section Division II champion San Joaquin Memorial is No. 3 after playing out-of-area for the majority of the season, competing against nationally ranked teams.





Last week, the Panthers fell to No. 2 Bullard 71-64 without guards Jalen Green and Justin Huelskamp and center Braxton Meah.

Boys basketball Top 10

1. Clovis West 17-2

2. Bullard 14-3

3. San Joaquin Memorial 8-9

4. Clovis East 13-3

5. St. Joseph 15-3

6. Clovis North 11-5

7. Arroyo Grande 13-4

8. Mt. Whitney 16-2

9. Bakersfield 9-6

10. Central Valley Christian 10-2

Girls basketball Top 10

1. Clovis West 17-2

2. Clovis North 14-3

3. San Joaquin Memorial 13-3

4. Clovis 18-2

5. Buchanan 15-4

6. Yosemite 16-4

7. Central 12-3

8. Bakersfield 13-2

9. San Luis Obispo 18-1

10. Arroyo Grande 11-6