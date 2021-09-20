Bee’s Best: Vote for the boys and girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 13-18

Ten athletes from the Fresno area are nominated in The Fresno Bee’s Athlete of the Week poll for Sept. 13-18.

Athletes in volleyball, cross country and water polo were nominated. The poll closes at noon Saturday.

Past winners: Grace Van Der Kooi of Central Valley Christian volleyball, Katelyn Goforth of Kerman volleyball and Andrew Gray of Madera water polo.

Fall coaches may submit nominations with stats from this week’s action to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

The nominees

Peyton Bitter, Clovis North volleyball: Led the Broncos to the John Riding Memorial Hard Driven Volleyball Challenge title.

Ben Borchers, Edison cross country: First at the Hanford Invitational with a time of 16 minutes 9.8 seconds in the 3-mile race.

Curt Delap, Sanger boys water polo: Led the Apaches with four goals in a 16-7 win over Clovis East in the title game of the Sanger tourney.

Samantha Duvall, Hanford West volleyball: Had five kills and 15 digs in a sweep over Selma.

Cadence Estermann, Golden West cross country: Took first in the 2-mile race at the Hanford Invitational (12:51.4).

Audrey Hyde, Redwood volleyball: Had 12 assists, three kills, two digs and an ace in a sweep over Tulare Western.

Zoe Matlock, Redwood cross country: Placed first at the Redwood Invitational with a time of 19:51.63.

Gabrielle Mendoza, Hanford West water polo: Led the Huskies with six goals and had five steals in a 16-3 win over Frontier.

Fernando Perez, Mission Oak cross country: First at the Redwood Invite in the 5,000-meter race in 16:48.94.

Krisalynn Turman, Caruthers volleyball: Named the Farmersville Tournament MVP.