Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno-area high school Girl Athlete of the Week, June 7-12

Thirteen high school girls are nominated in The Bee’s Athlete of the Week poll for June 7-12.

It was championship performances for some while others helped their teams continue their season.

If you have a standout player who did well last week and want to vote for her, simply choose from the list or use the "other" option to add a name via the commenting function.

Past winners:

Candence Moreno-Hairabedian, Reedley softball

Charlize Phillips, Clovis North swimming

Gabriella Avila, Corcoran basketball

Melania Davila, Orosi soccer

Alyssa Wheeler, Clovis North soccer

Noemi Uribe, Washington Union softball

Carys Hall, Clovis North soccer

Here are the nominees:

Naleya Bridges, Clovis North softball: Had a home run and drove in two runs to lead the Broncos past Madera 2-0 in the Central Section Division I playoffs.

Takiya Cenci, Clovis North track: Claimed first in the 200- and 400-meter races after clocking in at 24.03 seconds and 54.36, respectively, at the section North Area qualifying.

Katelyn Edmundson, Liberty-Madera Ranchos softball: Knocked in three runs and also had a home run for the Hawks.

Isabella Flores, El Diamante track: Placed first at the East Area qualifying in the 200 meters (26.15) and 400 meters (59.39).

Marissa Fondtain, Buchanan softball: Hit a home run and had three RBI in the Bears’ 10-0 win over Kingsburg in D-I.

Avery Foster, Clovis golf: She shot a 74 to finish second in the section championships.

Reiley Lee, Golden West field: Finished first in the shot put (38 feet 8 inches) and discus (109-0) at the East Area qualifying.

Talyn Lerma, Dos Palos softball: Drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning in a 6-4 win over Morro Bay in D-IV.

Isa Montes, Clovis West golf: Helped the Golden Eagles to a section title when she shot a low score of 79. She finished sixth among the top 12 finishers.

Feyi Olukanni, Clovis East field: Won the shot put (38-9) and discus (144-6) at the North Area qualifying.

Jazmine Soto, Strathmore basketball: Finished with a game-high 42 points, leading the Spartans past Corcoran 73-60 for the D-V title. Her 3,227 career points are ninth-best in state history, according to section historian Bob Barnett and Cal-Hi Sports.

Nikki Tom, Clovis West basketball: Led with a game-high 15 points to help the Golden Eagles to a 53-36 win over Clovis in the Open Division championship.

Hailee Zapien, Dinuba softball: Had a walk-off single in the eighth inning to give the Emperors a 1-0 win over Sanger in D-II.

