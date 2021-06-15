Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno-area high school Boy Athlete of the Week, June 7-12

In a FILE photo, Corcoran’s Demarcus Thompson, left, loses the ball to Fowler’s Amneet Basra, right, in the Central Section Division V boys basketball semifinal playoff Tuesday night, Feb. 25, 2020 in Fowler. ezamora@fresnobee.com

The poll is open to vote for The Bee’s Boy Athlete of the Week for June 7-12.

These high school athletes had superb performances during the Central Section prep championships and playoffs.

Sixteen athletes are listed in the poll.

Past winners:

Jordan Johnson, Caruthers basketball

Ky Duong, Buchanan swimming

Devon Daniel, Kerman baseball

Orion Tomlinson, Fresno Christian basketball

Dean McCurley, Central baseball

Will Gagnon, Reedley baseball

Chase Weiner, Bullard soccer

Here are the nominees:

Amneet Basra, Fowler basketball: Totaled 21 points, helping the Redcats to a 59-55 win over Sierra in the Central Section Division V title game.

Austin Beno, El Diamante baseball: Drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning in the Miners’ 5-4 win over Hanford in D-III.

Jake Bettencourt, Buchanan golf: Helped the Bears win the section title when he led the team with a low score of 72.

Christopher Caudillo, Clovis track: Took first in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races at the North Area qualifying. His times were 4:09.67 and 9:18.05, respectively.

Sky Collins, Buchanan baseball: Had a walk-off, two-run home run for a 7-6 win over Righetti.

Liam Gair, Exeter track: Clocked in at 22.22 and 49.39 to win first in the 200 and 400 races, respectively, at the East Area qualifying.

Will Gagnon, Reedley baseball: Had a home run and picked up the save in the Pirates’ 5-4 quarterfinal win over Independence in D-III.

Bohdi Gonsalves, Kingsburg field: Took first in the shot put (45-0.5) and discus (140-9) at the East Area qualifying.

Ayden Merrihew, Clovis field: He placed first in the shot put (57-1.5) and discus (172-0) at the North Area qualifying.

Qiant Myers/Isaiah Gilliam, Roosevelt basketball: Each scored 14 points in the Rough Riders’ 61-49 win over Atascadero for the D-II title.

Jayden Olea, Sanger track: He finished in first place in the 1,600 and 3,200 races at the East Area qualifying. His times were 4:29.29 and 9:49.17, respectively.

Micah Spomer, Kingsburg field: First in long jump (21-8) and triple jump (41-11.5) at the East Area qualifying.

Cameron Tarver, Central track: Won two events at the North Area qualifying. He was tops in the 100 and 200 (10.63 and 21.25 respectively).

Omarion Thomas-Marshall, Bullard basketball: Made two free throws with 9.2 seconds remaining to give the Knights an 85-83 win over Central in the Division I championship.

Nate Towsley, Kingsburg basketball: Finished with a team-high 12 points to help the Vikings to a D-IV title over Washington Union.

Aidan Tran, Clovis North golf: His score of 66 was good for a three-shot win at the section championships.

