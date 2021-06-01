Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno-area high school Girl Athlete of the Week, May 24-29

Clovis North’s Kristina Lee wins the Central Section Division I championship. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Sixteen student-athletes have been nominated for The Bee’s Girl Athlete of the Week for May 24-29.

If you have a standout player who did well last week and want to vote for her, simply choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

Coaches may nominate an athlete for next week’s poll by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Past winners:

Gabriella Avila, Corcoran basketball

Melania Davila, Orosi soccer

Alyssa Wheeler, Clovis North soccer

Noemi Uribe, Washington Union softball

Carys Hall, Clovis North soccer

Here are the nominees for the week of May 24-29:

Sophia Adams, Fresno Christian tennis: Her wins in singles and doubles with Anna Le helped the Eagles win the Division V championship match.

Lauryn Carranco, Clovis softball: Her three-hitter kept then-undefeated Clovis North at bay in a 2-1 win. She finished with seven strikeouts.

Dayle Edinborough, Sierra basketball: She scored 21 points to lead the Chieftains to a 65-24 win over Washington Union and clinch the North Sequoia League title.

Sydney Hancock, Clovis North soccer: Recorded 10 saves to help the Broncos to a Division I title.

Kristina Lee, Clovis North tennis: Captured the Central Section individual championship on Saturday.

Melody Martinez, Hanford soccer: Finished with 13 saves to help the Bullpups to a 3-2 win over Sanger for the Division II championship.

Paige Messenlehner, Washington Union softball: Drove in six runs while going 4 for 5 as the Panthers rolled past Sierra 22-2.

Patricia Meza, Kerman tennis: Clinched the Lions’ second straight title with her win at No. 2 singles in what was close to a two-hour match. She won 10-6 in the tiebreaker.

Mackenzie Miller, Clovis East swimming: Took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.39) and 200 individual medley (2:03.64) in the Central Section championships.

Charlize Phillips, Clovis North swimming: Finished first in the 100 butterfly (56.39) and 200 freestyle (1:52.68) in the Central Section championships.

Miliana Perez, Clovis North track: Broke the school record in the 1,600 at the Tri-River Athletic Conference championships and finished first in 4:48.51.

Taylor Roth, Sanger basketball: Scored her 1,000th point in a win over Edison.

Jazmine Soto, Strathmore: Scored 40 points to lead the Spartans past Lindsay 62-21. Added 31 points in another game against the Cardinals.

Caitlyn Vela, Kingsburg soccer: Scored in the first overtime to give the Vikings a 1-0 victory over Templeton in the Division III championship.

Maddi Woods, Exeter soccer: She scored two goals, including an overtime goal to secure the Monarchs’ 2-1 win over Central Valley Christian in the Division IV championship.

Lilian Yang, Sanger tennis: Won the clinching match at No. 1 singles against El Diamante for the Division II championship.

