Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno-area high school Boy Athlete of the Week, May 24-29

It was championship week in the Central Section with soccer, tennis and swimming.

Other sports not in the playoffs were nearing the end of the regular season.

Sixteen athletes have been nominated for The Bee’s Boy Athlete of the Week for May 24-29.

Past winners:

Devon Daniel, Kerman baseball

Orion Tomlinson, Fresno Christian basketball

Dean McCurley, Central baseball

Will Gagnon, Reedley baseball

Chase Weiner, Bullard soccer

Here are the nominees for the week of May 24-29:

Jacob Bueno, Sierra Pacific tennis: Won singles and doubles matches. His singles matches were won in straight sets without dropping a single game.

Andrew Dutra, Sierra Pacific soccer: Had an assist in the title game and kept Fresno Christian without netting a goal. It was Dutra’s third game after not playing for the past 18 months because of a broken femur.

Ky Duong, Buchanan swimming: Won the Central Section Division I diving championship when he compiled 471.80 points.

Colby Hatton, Buchanan swimming: Finished first in the 50 freestyle in 20.20 seconds and 100 freestyle in 44.20. He also helped the 200 freestyle and 400 free relay teams to first-place finishes.

Julio Hernandez, Sanger soccer: His golden goal on a penalty kick secured the Apaches’ 3-2 win over Tulare Union in D-II championship.

Jackson Huckabay, Kingsburg swimming: Dominated the 200 freestyle race when he finished in 1:37.59.

Carlos Hidalgo, Fowler soccer: His golden goal gave the Redcats a 3-2 win over Mendota in D-V championship.

AJ George, Hoover basketball: Scored 36 points and made five 3-pointers in a 63-28 win over Fresno. He added 17 points in the second game.

Zander Lopez, Clovis soccer: He scored two goals to help the Cougars to a 2-1 win over Central for the Division I championship.

Luke Luttrell, Kingsburg tennis: Won both singles and doubles in the finals to help the Vikings to a Division IV championship, including when he and Jordan Hjelm clinched the match with a 14-12 victory.

Jake Maurer, Exeter baseball: He provided an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning, helping the Monarchs to a 7-6 win over Selma.

Vraj Patel, Clovis East tennis: Won the Central Section singles final.

Eddie Saldivar, San Joaquin Memorial baseball: He broke the school record after he went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI in a win over Madera South. He passed Nico Dalena for most career hits. He had 129 through May 28.

Drew Quall/Caleb Shin, Clovis North tennis: Won the Central Section Division I doubles championship.

Cameron Traver, Central track: Broke the school record in the 100 at the Tri-River Athletic Conference championships, clocking in with a time of 10.53.

Bryan Wong, Coalinga swimming: Placed first in the 200 IM (1:52.17) and 100 breaststroke (55.86).

