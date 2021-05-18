Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno-area high school Girl Athlete of the Week, May 10-15

Strathmore High guard Jazmine Soto is nearing a Central Section record for most points in a career. Vida en el Valle file

A Central Section record is nearing for one player after she put up a lot of points last week. Another player lifted her team to a come-from-behind rally.

Those and performances by nine other players are in the running for The Bee’s Girl Athlete of the Week.

Here are the nominees for the week of May 10-15:

Gabriella Avila, Corcoran basketball: Finished with a career-high of 30 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a 101-14 win over Granite Hills.

Samantha Delgado, Kerman softball: Drove in five RBI in a 20-2 win over Sierra.

Kristina Lee, Clovis North tennis: In a matchup of an all-Broncos final, Lee defeated No. 1 Fiona Yao, 6-4, 6-3 to win the Tri-River Athletic Conference individual championship.

Ryan Maddox, Clovis North softball: Finished with 13 strikeouts and allowed three hits in the Broncos’ 3-1 win over Buchanan.

Laci Rose, Kings Christian basketball: Surpassed 1,000 points in her career as a Crusader last week.

Taylor Samuelian, Bullard tennis: Won the County/Metro Athletic Conference title.

Isabella Schroeder, Hanford soccer: Added four goals in the Bullpups’ 5-0 win over Lemoore.

Jazmine Soto, Strathmore basketball: Finished the week by scoring 148 points, including a 52-point game in a 78-67 win over McFarland. Soto has 2,937 career points, needing just one point to pass Nikki Blue’s section record of 2,938, according to section historian Bob Barnett.

Layla Torres, Sanger softball: The Apaches rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh inning, capped by Torres’ two-run single for an 8-7 win over San Joaquin Memorial.

Samantha Tristina, Clovis soccer: Finished with four goals, leading the Cougars to a 5-1 win over Clovis East.

Caitlyn Vela, Kingsburg soccer: Her hat trick led the Vikings to a 7-0 win over Hanford West.

