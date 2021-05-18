Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno-area high school Boy Athlete of the Week, May 10-15

Kerman High pitcher Devon Daniel walks off the mound after the final out in a perfect game in the Lions’ 7-0 win over Firebaugh. Kerman High video screengrab

A perfect game was thrown last week and a baseball player went perfect at the plate plus two tennis players captured league titles. Those and seven other players are up for The Bee’s Boy Athlete of the Week

If you have a standout player who did well last week and want to vote for her, simply choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

Coaches may nominate an athlete by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Here are the nominees for the week of May 10-15:

Caleb Compton, Fresno Christian baseball: Went for 5 for 5 and scored five runs, hit a home run and set two school records with eight RBI and four doubles, Central Section historian Bob Barnett said.

Devon Daniel, Kerman baseball: The junior threw a perfect game and struck out 13 in the Lions’ 7-0 win over Firebaugh. He also was 3 for 5 with a double and three RBI.

Holden Eames, Yosemite basketball: Finished with 40 points and eight rebounds in an 82-72 win over Mariposa.

Jesus Enriquez, Tulare Union soccer: His lone goal gave the Tribe a 1-0 win over rival Tulare Western.

Giovanny Ibarra, Mendota baseball: His walk-off single in the eight inning lifted the Aztecs to an 8-7 win over Fresno Christian.

Noel Lopez, Lemoore soccer: His hat trick led the Tigers to a 5-1 win over Lemoore.

Vraj Patel, Clovis East tennis: Won the Tri-River Athletic Conference title with a 6-2, 6-1 win.

Josh Rengstorf, Bullard tennis: Captured the County/Metro Athletic Conference title.

Carson Stephens, Liberty-Madera Ranchos basketball: Had a career-high 30 points, 12 rebounds and four 3-pointers in an 81-62 win over Yosemite.

Camden Thompson, Clovis East basketball: Led the Timberwolves to a win over Buchanan when he finished with 20 points.

Omarion Thomas-Marshall, Bullard basketball: A big game led the Knights to the win when he finished with 34 points and 12 rebounds in a 73-57 win over Edison.

Loading…