Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno area high school Girl Athlete of the Week

Buchanan’s Logan Nidy, center, who previously played at San Joaquin Memorial, is up for High School Athlete of the Week after she finished with three goals, including two in a 7-0 win against Clovis East last week. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Time to vote again for the high school girls in the Fresno area who have been nominated for The Bee’s Girl Athlete of the Week.

Twelve players are up for votes in this week’s voting.

If you have a standout player who did well last week and want to vote for her, simply choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

Coaches may nominate an athlete by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at noon Saturday.

Here are the nominees for the week of April 19-24:

Gizelle Aguirre, Caruthers soccer: Central Section historian Bob Barnett notes the freshman set a school record by scoring eight goals in a 12-0 win over Orange Cove. She also finished with two assists.

Emma Bumatay, Clovis North softball: Had a two-run walk-off home run in the Broncos’ 3-1 win over Madera.

Yazmin Gastelum, Kerman soccer: Made six saves in the Lions’ 3-0 win over Yosemite.

Natalia Mata, Madera soccer: Two goals, including in the 100th minute, gave the Coyotes a 3-2 win over San Joaquin Memorial.

Devin Miller, Clovis basketball: Hit 3-pointers and finished with 37 points and seven rebounds, guiding the Cougars to a 71-28 win over Bullard.

Logan Nidy, Buchanan soccer: Finished with three goals, including two in a 7-0 win against Clovis East.

Nseije Ortiz, Porterville: Totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Panthers to a 41-34 win over Strathmore.

Giana Quintanar, Clovis East softball: Did it all against El Diamante when she allowed one hit in five innings and knocked a three-run homer in an 11-0 win.

Aaliyah Thompson, Corcoran basketball: Totaled 58 points, 13 rebounds and 14 steals in two wins against Lindsay.

Samantha Tristan, Clovis soccer: Her four goals guided the Cougars to a 5-0 win over Clovis East.

Morgan Trigueiro, Caruthers basketball: The sophomore finished with 44 points, including eight 3-pointers in wins over Sierra Pacific and Lemoore.

Noemi Uribe, Washington Union softball: Drove in six runs and had a double in a 20-3 win over Sierra.

Loading…