Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno area high school Boy Athlete of the Week

Hooover’s AJ George, dunking in a 2020 CIF regional playoff game, is up for High School Athlete of the Week after scoring 49 points last week against Central. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Twelve high school boys in the Fresno area are nominated for The Bee’s Boy Athlete of the Week.

Now it's time to vote for your favorite.

Coaches may nominate an athlete by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at noon Saturday.

Here are the nominees for the week of April 19-24:

Cole Anderson, Clovis West basketball: Set records in the Golden Eagles’ win over Garces, including a school-record 51 points.

Joey Chavez, Clovis East soccer: Finished with two goals to lead the Timberwolves past Clovis West 2-1.

Ryan Deatherage, Chowchilla baseball: Was perfect at the plate going 4 for 4 with two RBI, including a walk-off single in the Tribe’s 10-9 win over Liberty-Madera Ranchos.

Will Gagnon, Reedley baseball: Went 3 for 4 with a home run and six RBI, guiding the Pirates to a 16-2 win over Hoover. He also had a double.

AJ George, Hoover basketball: Poured in 49 points against Central in the Central Valley Showcase at Sanger High.

Joseph Hunter, San Joaquin Memorial basketball: Totaled 35 points in the Panthers’ 78-67 win over Clovis East.

Bryan Lopez, Fowler soccer: Scored the go-ahead goal with two minutes remaining in a 3-2 win over Orange Cove.

Jobe Olson, Laton baseball: Struck out 13 in 5.2 innings in a 14-6 win over Orosi. He didn’t allow an earned run.

Eddie Saldivar, San Joaquin Memorial baseball: Had a triple and two RBI and surpassed 100 career hits in the Panthers’ 8-2 win over Tulare Western.

Fabian Sandoval, Tulare Union soccer: Recorded a hat trick in the Tribe’s 5-0 win over Porterville.

Ivan Ovando, Madera soccer: Recorded six saves in a 1-0 win over Bullard.

Ak Okereke, Clovis North basketball: Scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Broncos past Bullard 89-75.

