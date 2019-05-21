High School Sports
Buchanan two-sport star Brock Jones wins B’nai B’rith award
Buchanan High DB Brock Jones is headed to Stanford
Buchanan High two-sport star Brock Jones is the recipient of the 68th B’nai B’rith scholar-athlete award.
Jones and 15 other Fresno-are student-athletes were honored at a dinner Monday night at Pardini’s.
Jones maintained a 4.17 GPA while playing football and baseball for the Bears; he’s headed to Stanford where he intends to continue playing both sports.
He played varsity three years in each sport at Buchanan. In football, he was team MVP as a senior and third-team Cal-Hi all-state. In baseball, he was honorable mention All-American as a junior and made the Area Code games.
Jones’ school and community activities are just as impressive: He’s part of the Buchanan Leadership and Court of Honor programs; volunteers for special-education track and field and dances, elementary school conferences, Poverello House, Kids Day, youth football and baseball camps and hospital caregiver programs; and is a Harmony and Ambiance performance participant.
Other honorees:
Jacob Coleman, Bullard water polo and swimming; Trent Tompkins, Central football and baseball; Abby Mammen, Clovis water polo and swimming; Alessandro Quisado, Clovis East volleyball and track and field; Ben Forbes, Clovis North swimming; Madison Campbell, Clovis West basketball; Elisabeth Romero, Edison soccer and lacrosse; Steven Palermo, Fresno baseball; Alex Rurik, Fresno Christian soccer and tennis; Megan Carey, Hoover volleyball and lacrosse; John McMichaels, McLane football, basketball and track and field; Rayann Uribe, Roosevelt golf, soccer and lacrosse; Cu-Nisha Mitchell, Sanger basketball and track and field; Alec Trujillo, San Joaquin Memorial football and track and field; and Sergio Munoz, Sunnyside football, wrestling, tennis and golf.
