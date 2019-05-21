Buchanan two-sport star Brock Jones wins B’nai B’rith award

Buchanan High DB Brock Jones is headed to Stanford Buchanan High defensive back Brock Jones will be playing football and baseball at Stanford next season. He put pen to paper on early national signing day on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Buchanan High defensive back Brock Jones will be playing football and baseball at Stanford next season. He put pen to paper on early national signing day on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.

Buchanan High two-sport star Brock Jones is the recipient of the 68th B’nai B’rith scholar-athlete award.

Jones and 15 other Fresno-are student-athletes were honored at a dinner Monday night at Pardini’s.

Jones maintained a 4.17 GPA while playing football and baseball for the Bears; he’s headed to Stanford where he intends to continue playing both sports.

He played varsity three years in each sport at Buchanan. In football, he was team MVP as a senior and third-team Cal-Hi all-state. In baseball, he was honorable mention All-American as a junior and made the Area Code games.

Jones’ school and community activities are just as impressive: He’s part of the Buchanan Leadership and Court of Honor programs; volunteers for special-education track and field and dances, elementary school conferences, Poverello House, Kids Day, youth football and baseball camps and hospital caregiver programs; and is a Harmony and Ambiance performance participant.

Other honorees:

Jacob Coleman, Bullard water polo and swimming; Trent Tompkins, Central football and baseball; Abby Mammen, Clovis water polo and swimming; Alessandro Quisado, Clovis East volleyball and track and field; Ben Forbes, Clovis North swimming; Madison Campbell, Clovis West basketball; Elisabeth Romero, Edison soccer and lacrosse; Steven Palermo, Fresno baseball; Alex Rurik, Fresno Christian soccer and tennis; Megan Carey, Hoover volleyball and lacrosse; John McMichaels, McLane football, basketball and track and field; Rayann Uribe, Roosevelt golf, soccer and lacrosse; Cu-Nisha Mitchell, Sanger basketball and track and field; Alec Trujillo, San Joaquin Memorial football and track and field; and Sergio Munoz, Sunnyside football, wrestling, tennis and golf.