Buchanan’s Brock Jones makes his college choice. Will he keep playing two sports?

Buchanan High dual-sport athlete Brock Jones promised he would make his college commitment on Friday.

He did just that. In front of teammates, family and friends besides him, Jones made his verbal commitment to Stanford for football and baseball.

Jones, listed at 6 feet and 175 pounds, had four hats on a table and thanked everyone who supported him before he picked up a Stanford hat and got up and was cheered on by his supporters.

The senior is coming off a baseball season in which he batted .346 with 34 runs, 27 hits, 15 RBIs, seven doubles, two triples and two home runs.

He’s helping the Bears football team to a 4-0 start. The Bee’s No. 2-ranked team has a bye before playing national powerhouse De La Salle-Concord on Sept. 21 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

This season, he has a rushing touchdown and has seven tackles with one interception and one pass deflection.