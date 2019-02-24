State regional basketball and soccer playoff pairing set. Here’s where your team is playing

The Clovis West girls basketball team’s shot at a second state Open Division championship in three years will once again go through Southern California.

The Golden Eagles, who won their seventh straight Central Section Division I championship Saturday night at Selland Arena, are the top seeds in Southern California and play No. 8 Redondo Union on Wednesday night at Clovis West.

Windward-Los Angeles is the No. 2 seed. Windward eliminated the Golden Eagles in the SoCal regional final last year but lost 64-54 this year in an MLK holiday game.

And Clovis North, the section runner-up, is the No. 6 seed.

Archbishop Mitty-San Jose, which Clovis West beat for the 2017 state title, is No. 1 seed in NorCal.

Regional playoffs for the rest of the basketball divisions and all soccer divisions begin Tuesday. Most of the Central Section’s basketball teams are in NorCal brackets, while soccer is split between the regions; that’s per a California Interscholastic Federation plan to use the Central Section as a flex for better balance between the regions.

Also in the CIF playbook: Sliding teams into divisions other than what they played in during section playoffs. For instance, the Immanuel boys won the section D-III championship but dropped into NorCal D-IV at the No. 5 seed. Their section final opponent, Dinuba, fell to D-V as the No. 2 seed.

Central Section D-I boys champ Clovis West is the No. 3 seed in NorCal D-I, and section runner-up Bullard got a home game, too, as the NorCal D-I No. 7 seed.

The San Joaquin Memorial boys, who drew a tough Open Division assignment at Sheldon-Sacramento last year, were placed in NorCal D-I this season after winning their second straight section D-II crown. But the Panthers didn’t get much respect, drawing a No. 13 seed and a date at No. 4 Dublin.

Basketball teams are playing toward the state championships March 8-9 in Sacramento. Soccer stops at regional finals, which are set for Saturday, March 2.

Regional first-round games involving Central Section teams (follow the links to full brackets):

Open Division first-round games (quarterfinals) are Wednesday at 7 p.m. All other division first-round games (round of 16) are Tuesday.

Boys





Division I

Northern California

No. 13 San Joaquin Memorial at No. 4 Dublin

No. 14 Menlo-Atherton at No. 3 Clovis West

No. 10 Sacred Heart Cathedral-San Francisco at No. 7 Bullard

Division II

Northern California

No. 13 Rocklin at No. 4 Clovis North

Division III

Southern California

No. 12 Bakersfield Christian at No. 5 Pacific Christian-Newport Harbor

No. 11 Bakersfield at No. 5 Crescenta Valley

Division IV

Northern California

No. 12 Leigh-San Jose at No. 5 Immanuel

Southern California

No. 10 Lemoore at No. 7 Independence

No. 9 Central Valley Christian at No. 8 Valhalla-El Cajon

No. 11 San Luis Obispo at No. 6 San Diego

Division V

Northern California

No. 12 Nueva-San Mateo at No. 5 Liberty-Madera Ranchos

No. 15 Sacramento Adventist at No. 2 Dinuba

Southern California

No. 11 Western Christian-Upland at No. 6 Kerman

No. 16 Bassett-La Puente at No. 1 Foothill

Girls

Open Division

Southern California





No. 8 Redondo Union at No. 1 Clovis West

No. 6 Clovis North at No. 3 Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth

Division I





No. 13 Bakersfield at No. 4 Granada Hills

Division II

Northern California

No. 9 Aptos at No. 8 Central

No. 12 San Joaquin Memorial at No. 5 Montgomery-Santa Rosa

No. 13 Yosemite at No. 4 Eastide College Prep-East Palo Alto

No. 15 Elk Grove at No. 2 Clovis

Division III

Northern California

No. 11 Selma at No. 6 Woodside Priory-Portola Valley

Southern California

No. 13 Diamond Ranch-Pomona at No. 4 Porterville

No. 16 Oxnard at No. 1 McFarland

Division IV

Northern California

No. 9 Monterey Trail-Elk Grove at No. 8 Fresno

Southern California

No. 10 Hillcrest-Riverside at No. 7 Tehachapi

No. 13 Van Nuys at No. 4 Sierra Pacific

Division V

Northern California

No. 14 Woodland Christian at No. 3 Caruthers

Southern California

No. 11 Locke-Los Angeles No. 6 Sierra

No. 14 Western Christian-Upland at No. 3 Coalinga

Tuesday quarterfinals, 4 p.m. unless noted

Boys

Division I

Northern California

No. 5 De La Salle-Concord at No. 4 Central

Division II

Southern California

No. 6 Ridgeview at No. 3 San Fernando

Division III

Northern California

No. 6 Ceres at No. 3 Madera South

Southern California

No. 5 Alta Loma at No. 4 Tulare Western (at Bob Mathias Stadium)

Division IV

Southern California

No. 7 George Washington-Los Angeles at No. 2 Foothill

Division V

Southern California

No. 8 Exeter at No. 1 Garces

Girls

Division I

Northern California

No. 7 Clovis North at No. 2 Carondelet-Concord

Southern California

No. 8 San Luis Obispo at No. 1 JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano

Division III

Northern California

No. 5 Vista Del Lago-Folsom at No. 4 Edison

Southern California

No. 5 Culver City at No. 4 Mission Oak

Division IV

Northern California

No. 5 Miramonte-Orinda at No. 4 Kingsburg

Division V

Northern California

No. 8 Washington Union at No. 1 Lowell-San Francisco, 3 p.m.

Southern California

No. 5 Venice at No. 4 Arvin