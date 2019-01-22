High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 22

Fresno Bee Staff

January 22, 2019 10:56 PM

Central Section wrestling powers Buchanan and Selma meet

In the first matchup, state champion Buchanan High met Selma on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Buchanan defeated Selma 44-14, which was highlighted by Richard Figueroa against Carlos Negrete Jr. at 113 pounds.
By
Up Next
In the first matchup, state champion Buchanan High met Selma on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Buchanan defeated Selma 44-14, which was highlighted by Richard Figueroa against Carlos Negrete Jr. at 113 pounds.
By

Coaches: Report results to sports@fresnobee.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Clovis East 75, Central 62

Clovis East

12

15

17

31

75

Central

15

11

16

20

62

Clovis East: not available.

Central: Justice Cole 24, Jahmai Bartley 8, Jeremiah Hunter 8, Tahriq Sharp 7, A.J. Simpson 6, Sherrick Berry 4, Jaylon Walton 3, James Walker 2.

NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Kerman 62, Washington Union 45

Kerman

9

8

23

22

62

Washington

7

7

9

22

45

Kerman (15-9, 6-0): Gavin Layton 3, Tanveer Dhaliwal 1, Ryan Troutman 17, Max Sandoval 3, Tom Helmuth 3, Jacob Shubin 29, Joel Bernal 2, Ezrah Mendrin 4.

Washington Union (6-15, 4-2): Stephen Martin 17, Kevin Ventura 7, Stephane Dowell 11, Lawrence Stell 10.

WEST SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Fowler 66, Caruthers 40

Caruthers

13

9

10

8

40

Fowler

15

19

11

21

66

Caruthers: Jashan Rahal 14, Dean Ayala 2, Guraw Arciaga 11, Issac Franco 11, Elijah Salinas 2.

Fowler: Jozhua Barela 10, Japnaam Kahlon 8, Surinder Grewal 6, Spencer Nakayama 9, Amneet Basra 9, Jonathan Lopez 10, Christian Young 6, Lucas Gutierrez 2, Jacob Caraveo 6.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Dinuba 78, Selma 29

Dinuba

19

29

15

15

78

Selma

6

4

12

7

29

Dinuba (19-5, 5-3): Sebastian Garza 8, Issak Flores 7, Brian Ortuno 5, Mario Yado 5, Jamie Ramirez 11, Josh Magana 16, Sinuhe Vargas 8, Luke Rodriguez 13, John Calderon 5.

Selma (5-18, 0-8): Dante Guicho 4, Aaron Blancas 16, Austin Aranda 2, Brycen Carrasco 3, Elijah Mendoza 2, Sonny Kular 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Clovis North 58, Buchanan 40

Clovis North

21

11

19

7

58

Buchanan

11

7

7

15

40

Clovis North: Taylor Pilot 6, Savannah Tucker 20, Grace Webb 2, Rowan Hein 20, Asha Sra 10.

Buchanan: Amanda Dolberg 6, Chloe Riley 2, Seresa Tauiliili 3, Olivia Garcia 7, Ashtyn Arnold 13, Morgan Mathis 5, S Wonder 4.

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Madera 51, Sanger 49

Madera

12

9

16

14

51

Sanger

9

5

19

16

49

Madera (7-16, 1-5): BriAnn Houghton 11, Miranda Solis 2, Cathy Figueroa 17, Stephanie Jordan 2, Kaylee Patlan 5 Madelin McNeil 14.

Sanger (6-17, 1-5): Taylor Roth 12, Cu-Nisha Mitchell 13, Andrea Chapa 2, Elise LeBeau 1, Marissa Hansen 4, Anelise Lopez 10, Ana Delfin 1, Alyssa Hansen 6.

Edison 56, Madera South 48

Edison

11

7

23

15

56

Madera South

17

14

11

6

48

Edison: Jada Heights 16, Aja Muhammed 19, Jacquetta Edwards 6, Kayla Ward 6, Jada White 5, Riley Fane 2, India Estrada 2.

Madera South: Aleecia Rosel 13, Emily Montoya 2, Taylor Rogers 4, Lexi Eller 13, Briseida Vasquez 2, Kierra Smith 9, Arelis Chavez 5.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Exeter 53, Immanuel 43

Exeter

11

9

15

18

53

Immanuel

2

14

17

10

43

Exeter: Jaycie Wilkinson 12, Brianna Quesada 2, Indianna Tobias 5, Meghan Tilschner 8, Frankie Velasquez 6, Haylee McFall 18, Lyncoln Miller 2.

Immanuel: Jamie Rose Clothier 1, Hunter Kreiter 1, Brooke Hatch 5, Alegria Pena 18, Laura Schletewitz 1, Amanda Scheidt 13, Julia Scarborough 4.

Selma 74, Dinuba 43

Selma

14

26

18

16

74

Dinuba

8

12

19

4

43

Selma: Yesenia Sanchez 23, Rachel Vieira 18, Audrey Gonzalez 16, Clarrisa Moreno 13, Sam Saldate 3, Gianna Lujan 1.

Dinuba: not available.

EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Monache 73, Tulare Union 72

Monache

11

21

21

20

73

Tulare

20

12

16

24

72

Monache: Mia Penguilly 15, Kaylyn Castle 13, Danielle Garcia 7, Danielle Margosian 9, Madisyn Baxter 13, Madison Doty 2, Cieanna Correa 14.

Tulare Union: Kiara Brown 45, Vivaca Gonzales 11, Madisyn Melson 9, Morgan Hatton 4, Same Torres 3.

WEST SIERRA LEAGUE

Tranquillity 67, Avenal 27

Tranquillity

18

18

18

13

67

Avenal

5

9

10

3

27

Tranquillity: Abigail Oregel 17, Amy Valencia 5, Teresa Stokes 4, Anahi Zamora 23, Valentina Saldana 12, Jasmin Echeverria 1, Yadira Gonzalez 3, Berenice 2.

Avenal: Evelyn Montano 13, Ashley Ramirez 7, Mariana Mendoza 4 Anell Nunez 3.

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Central 53, Clovis East 47

Central

17

15

5

16

53

Clovis East

6

13

13

15

47

Clovis North 58, Buchanan 40

Clovis North

21

11

20

6

58

Buchanan

11

7

7

15

40

Clovis West 70, Clovis 32

Clovis West

24

11

16

19

70

Clovis

8

4

11

9

32

BOYS SOCCER

NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Washington Union 4, Kerman 2

WU, Jorge Maravilla scored 2, Hector Pacheco, Ruben Rivera. K, Jose Coral Sergio Velasquez.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Clovis North 5, Clovis East 0

CN, Taylour Mendoza, Sydney Smith, Bella Taglione, Carys Hall, Mia Mirelez. Records: Clovis North 16-1-3, 6-0; Clovis East 9-9-2, 0-6.

NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Reedley 3, Hoover 1

R, Amanda Lopez, Emma Mulligan, Miko Sunamoto. H, Taylor Verduzco. Records: Reedley 11-6-4, 5-0; Hoover 9-6-3, 4-1.

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

San Joaquin Memorial 4, Bullard 3

SJM, Nadia Flores 2, Samantha Montes 2. Records: San Joaquin Memorial 21-1-1, 4-1-1; Bullard- 9-4-2, 4-2.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Kingsburg 6, Hanford West 0

K, Marissa Montelongo 3, Heidi Ahumada, Jackie Martinez, Cambria Brandon. Records: Kingsburg 14-4-1, 7-0; Hanford West 7-10-3, 2-5.

WRESTLING

BATTLE OF THE BEARS

Buchanan 44, Selma 14

160: Matthew Olguin, Buchanan, wins by forfeit

170: Jace Luchau, Selma, dec. Rocco Contino, OT

182: Christian Rodriguez, Selma, dec. Jalen Peralta, 10-3

195: Jadon Martin, Buchanan, dec. Garcia, 14-6.

220: Branden Cardwell, Buchanan, wins by forfeit

285: Michael Renovato, Selma, fall over Santiago Madrigal, 3rd period

106: Jack Gioffre, Buchanan, fall over Nate Gonzales, 2nd period

113: Richard Figueroa, Selma, dec. Carlos Negrete Jr., 3-0.

120: Maximo Renteria, Buchanan, dec. Tristan Lujan, 7-5.

126: Jacob Rivera, Selma, dec. Hunter Leake, 6-5.

132: Logan Gioffre, Buchanan, wins by forfeit.

138: Raymundo Ruiz, Buchanan, maj dec. Cavaazos, 13-0.

145: Tyler Deen, Buchanan, dec Tyler Sepulveda, 6-5.

152: Joseph Martin, Buchanan, fall over Louie Armendarez, 2nd period

Related stories from Fresno Bee

high-school

  Comments  