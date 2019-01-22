Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 22

Coaches: Report results to sports@fresnobee.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis East 75, Central 62
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Clovis East
12
15
17
31
—
75
Central
15
11
16
20
—
62
Clovis East: not available.
Central: Justice Cole 24, Jahmai Bartley 8, Jeremiah Hunter 8, Tahriq Sharp 7, A.J. Simpson 6, Sherrick Berry 4, Jaylon Walton 3, James Walker 2.
NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Kerman 62, Washington Union 45
Kerman
9
8
23
22
—
62
Washington
7
7
9
22
—
45
Kerman (15-9, 6-0): Gavin Layton 3, Tanveer Dhaliwal 1, Ryan Troutman 17, Max Sandoval 3, Tom Helmuth 3, Jacob Shubin 29, Joel Bernal 2, Ezrah Mendrin 4.
Washington Union (6-15, 4-2): Stephen Martin 17, Kevin Ventura 7, Stephane Dowell 11, Lawrence Stell 10.
WEST SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Fowler 66, Caruthers 40
Caruthers
13
9
10
8
—
40
Fowler
15
19
11
21
—
66
Caruthers: Jashan Rahal 14, Dean Ayala 2, Guraw Arciaga 11, Issac Franco 11, Elijah Salinas 2.
Fowler: Jozhua Barela 10, Japnaam Kahlon 8, Surinder Grewal 6, Spencer Nakayama 9, Amneet Basra 9, Jonathan Lopez 10, Christian Young 6, Lucas Gutierrez 2, Jacob Caraveo 6.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Dinuba 78, Selma 29
Dinuba
19
29
15
15
—
78
Selma
6
4
12
7
—
29
Dinuba (19-5, 5-3): Sebastian Garza 8, Issak Flores 7, Brian Ortuno 5, Mario Yado 5, Jamie Ramirez 11, Josh Magana 16, Sinuhe Vargas 8, Luke Rodriguez 13, John Calderon 5.
Selma (5-18, 0-8): Dante Guicho 4, Aaron Blancas 16, Austin Aranda 2, Brycen Carrasco 3, Elijah Mendoza 2, Sonny Kular 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis North 58, Buchanan 40
Clovis North
21
11
19
7
—
58
Buchanan
11
7
7
15
—
40
Clovis North: Taylor Pilot 6, Savannah Tucker 20, Grace Webb 2, Rowan Hein 20, Asha Sra 10.
Buchanan: Amanda Dolberg 6, Chloe Riley 2, Seresa Tauiliili 3, Olivia Garcia 7, Ashtyn Arnold 13, Morgan Mathis 5, S Wonder 4.
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Madera 51, Sanger 49
Madera
12
9
16
14
—
51
Sanger
9
5
19
16
—
49
Madera (7-16, 1-5): BriAnn Houghton 11, Miranda Solis 2, Cathy Figueroa 17, Stephanie Jordan 2, Kaylee Patlan 5 Madelin McNeil 14.
Sanger (6-17, 1-5): Taylor Roth 12, Cu-Nisha Mitchell 13, Andrea Chapa 2, Elise LeBeau 1, Marissa Hansen 4, Anelise Lopez 10, Ana Delfin 1, Alyssa Hansen 6.
Edison 56, Madera South 48
Edison
11
7
23
15
—
56
Madera South
17
14
11
6
—
48
Edison: Jada Heights 16, Aja Muhammed 19, Jacquetta Edwards 6, Kayla Ward 6, Jada White 5, Riley Fane 2, India Estrada 2.
Madera South: Aleecia Rosel 13, Emily Montoya 2, Taylor Rogers 4, Lexi Eller 13, Briseida Vasquez 2, Kierra Smith 9, Arelis Chavez 5.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Exeter 53, Immanuel 43
Exeter
11
9
15
18
—
53
Immanuel
2
14
17
10
—
43
Exeter: Jaycie Wilkinson 12, Brianna Quesada 2, Indianna Tobias 5, Meghan Tilschner 8, Frankie Velasquez 6, Haylee McFall 18, Lyncoln Miller 2.
Immanuel: Jamie Rose Clothier 1, Hunter Kreiter 1, Brooke Hatch 5, Alegria Pena 18, Laura Schletewitz 1, Amanda Scheidt 13, Julia Scarborough 4.
Selma 74, Dinuba 43
Selma
14
26
18
16
—
74
Dinuba
8
12
19
4
—
43
Selma: Yesenia Sanchez 23, Rachel Vieira 18, Audrey Gonzalez 16, Clarrisa Moreno 13, Sam Saldate 3, Gianna Lujan 1.
Dinuba: not available.
EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Monache 73, Tulare Union 72
Monache
11
21
21
20
—
73
Tulare
20
12
16
24
—
72
Monache: Mia Penguilly 15, Kaylyn Castle 13, Danielle Garcia 7, Danielle Margosian 9, Madisyn Baxter 13, Madison Doty 2, Cieanna Correa 14.
Tulare Union: Kiara Brown 45, Vivaca Gonzales 11, Madisyn Melson 9, Morgan Hatton 4, Same Torres 3.
WEST SIERRA LEAGUE
Tranquillity 67, Avenal 27
Tranquillity
18
18
18
13
—
67
Avenal
5
9
10
3
—
27
Tranquillity: Abigail Oregel 17, Amy Valencia 5, Teresa Stokes 4, Anahi Zamora 23, Valentina Saldana 12, Jasmin Echeverria 1, Yadira Gonzalez 3, Berenice 2.
Avenal: Evelyn Montano 13, Ashley Ramirez 7, Mariana Mendoza 4 Anell Nunez 3.
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Central 53, Clovis East 47
Central
17
15
5
16
—
53
Clovis East
6
13
13
15
—
47
Clovis North 58, Buchanan 40
Clovis North
21
11
20
6
—
58
Buchanan
11
7
7
15
—
40
Clovis West 70, Clovis 32
Clovis West
24
11
16
19
—
70
Clovis
8
4
11
9
—
32
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Washington Union 4, Kerman 2
WU, Jorge Maravilla scored 2, Hector Pacheco, Ruben Rivera. K, Jose Coral Sergio Velasquez.
GIRLS SOCCER
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis North 5, Clovis East 0
CN, Taylour Mendoza, Sydney Smith, Bella Taglione, Carys Hall, Mia Mirelez. Records: Clovis North 16-1-3, 6-0; Clovis East 9-9-2, 0-6.
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Reedley 3, Hoover 1
R, Amanda Lopez, Emma Mulligan, Miko Sunamoto. H, Taylor Verduzco. Records: Reedley 11-6-4, 5-0; Hoover 9-6-3, 4-1.
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
San Joaquin Memorial 4, Bullard 3
SJM, Nadia Flores 2, Samantha Montes 2. Records: San Joaquin Memorial 21-1-1, 4-1-1; Bullard- 9-4-2, 4-2.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Kingsburg 6, Hanford West 0
K, Marissa Montelongo 3, Heidi Ahumada, Jackie Martinez, Cambria Brandon. Records: Kingsburg 14-4-1, 7-0; Hanford West 7-10-3, 2-5.
WRESTLING
BATTLE OF THE BEARS
Buchanan 44, Selma 14
160: Matthew Olguin, Buchanan, wins by forfeit
170: Jace Luchau, Selma, dec. Rocco Contino, OT
182: Christian Rodriguez, Selma, dec. Jalen Peralta, 10-3
195: Jadon Martin, Buchanan, dec. Garcia, 14-6.
220: Branden Cardwell, Buchanan, wins by forfeit
285: Michael Renovato, Selma, fall over Santiago Madrigal, 3rd period
106: Jack Gioffre, Buchanan, fall over Nate Gonzales, 2nd period
113: Richard Figueroa, Selma, dec. Carlos Negrete Jr., 3-0.
120: Maximo Renteria, Buchanan, dec. Tristan Lujan, 7-5.
126: Jacob Rivera, Selma, dec. Hunter Leake, 6-5.
132: Logan Gioffre, Buchanan, wins by forfeit.
138: Raymundo Ruiz, Buchanan, maj dec. Cavaazos, 13-0.
145: Tyler Deen, Buchanan, dec Tyler Sepulveda, 6-5.
152: Joseph Martin, Buchanan, fall over Louie Armendarez, 2nd period
Comments