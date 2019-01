San Joaquin Memorial and Bullard meet in a matchup of Top 10 girls soccer teams

January 23, 2019 01:53 AM

San Joaquin Memorial defeated Bullard 4-3 in a County/Metro Athletic Conference match on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Nadia Flores and Samantha Montes each scored twice for the Panthers, ranked No. 2 by The Bee, while the Knights are No. 4.