Fresno State Football

Fresno State’s thriller over No. 13 UCLA had many buzzing about the Bulldogs’ clutch QB

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

Fresno State’s 40-37 victory over No. 13 UCLA at the Rose Bowl Saturday evening set off a big reaction on social media.

Particularly about Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener, who was hobbling from big hits late in the fourth quarter but still managed to deliver in the closing moments.

With 14 seconds remaining, Haener found Jalen Cropper with a go-ahead, 13-yard touchdown pass to complete the upset and give Fresno State a victory against its highest-ranked foe in 20 years.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Haener finished the game completing 39 of 53 for 455 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

Here is Haener greeting the Red Wave.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 12:37 AM.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service