Fresno State Football
Fresno State’s thriller over No. 13 UCLA had many buzzing about the Bulldogs’ clutch QB
Fresno State’s 40-37 victory over No. 13 UCLA at the Rose Bowl Saturday evening set off a big reaction on social media.
Particularly about Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener, who was hobbling from big hits late in the fourth quarter but still managed to deliver in the closing moments.
With 14 seconds remaining, Haener found Jalen Cropper with a go-ahead, 13-yard touchdown pass to complete the upset and give Fresno State a victory against its highest-ranked foe in 20 years.
Haener finished the game completing 39 of 53 for 455 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.
Here is Haener greeting the Red Wave.
This story was originally published September 19, 2021 12:37 AM.
Comments