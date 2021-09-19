Fresno State’s thriller over No. 13 UCLA had many buzzing about the Bulldogs’ clutch QB

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

Fresno State’s 40-37 victory over No. 13 UCLA at the Rose Bowl Saturday evening set off a big reaction on social media.

Particularly about Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener, who was hobbling from big hits late in the fourth quarter but still managed to deliver in the closing moments.

With 14 seconds remaining, Haener found Jalen Cropper with a go-ahead, 13-yard touchdown pass to complete the upset and give Fresno State a victory against its highest-ranked foe in 20 years.

Incredible drive by Fresno State. Legendary performance at the Rose Bowl by Jake Haener. — Marek Warszawski (@MarekTheBee) September 19, 2021

Jake Haener is the new mayor of #Pac12AfterDark



WHAT A GUTSY COMEBACK WIN BY FRESNO pic.twitter.com/ZWvEJ0nWG4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 19, 2021

FRESNO STATE TOPPLES #13 UCLA AT THE ROSE BOWL



JAKE HAENER IS THE NEW PAC 12 COMMISSIONER



GO BULLDOGS pic.twitter.com/ezUDliB81G — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 19, 2021

KING OF FRESNO JAKE HAENER pic.twitter.com/TniJ0ZaWEK — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 19, 2021

Fresno State Qb Jake Haener throws TD and can barely stand up from pain #pac12afterdark pic.twitter.com/Lj8D9pCA6L — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 19, 2021

Jake Haener just delivered one of the gutsiest performances you will ever see



Playing through injuries, Haener took Fresno State down the field twice for touchdowns in the final 3 minutes to beat #13 UCLA 40-37 and finished with 455 passing yards



pic.twitter.com/ooLMNkWsg2 — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) September 19, 2021

What a performance from Jake Haener.



While clearly hobbling, he leads Fresno State on a game-winning drive to upset No. 13 UCLA on the road.



455 passing yards | 2 TD pic.twitter.com/MhSyupF5DP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 19, 2021

Jake Haener will have hip replacement surgery tomorrow, but tonight he rules the Rose Bowl. Holy crap that was fun. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) September 19, 2021

JAKE HAENER IS GETTING A STATUE IN FRESNO



DO THEY HAVE STATUES IN FRESNO — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 19, 2021

JAKE HAENER CAME HERE TO DO TWO THINGS: HAVE TWO FUNCTIONING HIP JOINTS AND RIP HEARTS OUT AND GUESS WHAT HES ALL OUTTA FUNCTIONING HIP JOINTS — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 19, 2021

JAKE HAENER DIED SO ALL OF US IN THE SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY CAN LIVE! pic.twitter.com/8sQTsoBdfq — Jeddy Tweets (@Jeddy_Tweets) September 19, 2021

Haener finished the game completing 39 of 53 for 455 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

YOU PICKED A GOOD TIME TO GET ONE️ ‘DOGS TAKE THE LEAD️ https://t.co/OdW6JJ7jca pic.twitter.com/8SaLrDOlGA — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) September 19, 2021

Here is Haener greeting the Red Wave.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 12:37 AM.