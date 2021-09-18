In-game live updates, notes, quotes: Fresno State Bulldogs at No. 13 UCLA Bruins

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener looks to pass against UConn Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in Fresno. Haener completed 20 of 26 passes for 331 yards with three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 45-0 victory. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno State will play No. 13 UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, getting another shot at a ranked Pac-12 team.

The Bulldogs had a fourth-quarter lead at No. 11 Oregon in the second game of the season before losing 31-24.

They are an 11-point underdog against the Bruins, who opened the season with victories over Hawaii and No. 16 LSU.

Here’s how to tune into the game on TV and radio:

TV: Pac-12 Network (Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth)

Find it fast: AT&T (Channels 759, 1759), Comcast (434, 823), Dish Network (409)

Radio: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler, Pat Hill, Cameron Worrell)

Find it fast: Fresno (AM1340), Bakersfield (AM970), Visalia (AM1130), Modesto (FM92.9), Stockton (AM1280), Bulldogs app, iHeartMedia app

More tinkering on the offensive line

Fresno State still is trying to put a consistent run game together – its 196 yards against FCS Cal Poly didn’t really do the trick there. The Bulldogs averaged 5.2 yards per rush against the Mustangs, but 103 came in the fourth quarter and 62 came from freshman quarterback Jaylen Henderson long after their 63-10 victory had been decided.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Bulldogs did some tinkering with their offensive line during the week in practice, though they are expected to go with the same group that started last week against Cal Poly.

With center Matt Smith out with a knee injury, junior Bula Schmidt started at center with Mose Vavao and Dante Adkins Jr. at left and right guard and Dontae Bull and Alex Akingbulu at left and right tackle.

Fresno State is ranked eighth in the Mountain West Conference in rushing offense, averaging 143.0 yards per game.

The Bruins have been good against the run in their two victories, allowing Hawaii 26 yards on 21 plays (1.2 ypp) and LSU 48 yards on 25 plays (1.9 ypp).

Quick strikes

Fresno State has scored five touchdowns this season on drives that took less than one minute off the game clock, and is tied with Marshall for the national lead in pass plats of 40 or more yards.

UCLA is tied for 103rd in the nation in pass plays of 40 or more yards allowed, with three.

ICYMI: Defending the UCLA tight end

Fresno State hasn’t had to worry much about opposing tight ends through three games. UConn, Oregon and Cal Poly did not make great use of the position – a combined 13 targets and eight receptions for an average of 4.5 yards with two first downs and the longest play just 11 yards.

But the tight end has life in the UCLA offense with 6-foot-4 and 250-pound Greg Dulcich, who could be a challenge for the Bulldogs on early downs and off play-action given the strength of the Bruins’ run game.

“He definitely reminds me of some of the tight ends that I’ve seen, historically, at my alma mater, the University of Iowa,” Bulldogs defensive coordinator William Inge said. “He is long. He is athletic. He is aggressive.

“He is great at the point of contact, but out in space when he is running vertically down the seams you haven’t seen many guys that can run with him. It’s going to be a challenge, for sure.”

Dulcich in the past season-plus two games has caught 13 of his 30 passes on first down, averaging 27.7 yards per catch. Five of his six touchdown receptions also have come on first-down plays, with the other on second down.

He was targeted a team-high seven times in the Bruins’ 38-27 victory over LSU and caught three passes for 117 yards including a 75-yard TD that came on … you guessed it, a first-down play off play-action. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson faked a handoff to Zach Charbonnet with the running back and offensive line all headed into the boundary and then hit a wide-open Dulcich on the opposite hash mark 15 yards down field.

Dulcich slipped a tackle and took it the rest of the way, tackled and tumbling into the end zone.

The Bruins’ tight end last season caught a 69-yard TD pass against USC and a 17-yard touchdown against Stanford on first-down play-action pass plays and a 21-yard TD against the Cardinal on a second-and-6 off play-action.