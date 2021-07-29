CSU requiring COVID vaccination to access campuses. What about fans at Bulldog Stadium?

Fans cheer on Fresno State in a 28-17 victory over Boise State in 2017 at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs won’t be playing before fans in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. FRESNO BEE FILE

The California State University system will require students, faculty and staff on its campuses this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19. But what about Fresno State football fans attending games at Bulldog Stadium?

After a 2020 season with no fans allowed, Bulldogs’ games this season were opened to 100% capacity two weeks ago with no social distancing measures in accordance with guidelines from the California Department of Public Health for Mega Outdoor events. The athletics department also has been selling season tickets with single-game tickets set to go on sale Saturday for what could be a big season for the Bulldogs, with 20 returning starters from a team that led the Mountain West Conference in total offense and was second in scoring.

Fresno State is scheduled to open the season Aug. 28 with an 11 a.m. kickoff vs. UConn at Bulldog Stadium.

The CSU still is finalizing its policies on COVID-19 vaccination including guidance on campus visitors, according to a spokesperson, and is expected to have an answer in the next few days. Fresno State, an athletics department source said, continues to follow all state and county guidance on outdoor events, and it’s worth noting Major League Baseball teams in the state continue to play in front of 30,000, 40,000 and up to 50,000 fans.

Any restrictions or COVID-19 vaccination requirements from the CSU for campus visitors would impact its three FBS football schools in the Mountain West Conference differently, and likely impact Fresno State more than San Diego State or San Jose State.

Fresno State, which averaged nearly 34,000 in announced attendance for its home openers from 2014 to 2019, plays on campus and campus parking lots are used by fans on game days. The athletics department, in an effort to boost attendance, also this season is set to roll out Bulldog Blvd., a pregame fan area that will include live entertainment, food trucks and a family fun zone as well as the usual tailgating around the stadium.

San Diego State again is playing its home games at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, roughly 115 miles north of its campus, while it builds a new football stadium.

San Jose State plays its games at CEFCU Stadium, which is a little more than a mile south of the main campus.

“We will take any directives from the CSU, Santa Clara County and institutionally in terms of spectator participation for our home games,” a San Jose State athletics spokesman said.