Fresno State will require COVID-19 vaccines for students, employees, CSU announces

Fresno State faculty, staff and students who are on campus this fall will be required to have a COVID vaccination with limited exceptions under a California State University systemwide mandate announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes a day after California’s new mandate for coronavirus vaccines, masks and testing that applies to state employees and health workers.

Back in April, CSU and the University of California announced similar plans for the fall semester, and CSU reinforced the mandate Tuesday.

“The current surge in COVID cases due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro, the former Fresno State president, in a release. “Receiving a COVID vaccine continues to be the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus. We urge all members of the CSU community to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and announcing this requirement now allows members of the CSU community to receive multiple doses of a vaccine as we head into the beginning of the fall term.”

The release says for students who plan to continue their studies but do not wish to come to campus during the fall, it is expected that most campuses will have a more expansive offering of virtual courses as compared to before the pandemic, though resource limitations do not allow for a campus’ or even a program’s full offerings to be made available virtually.

The CSU’s COVID-19 vaccination policy will allow students and employees to seek medical and religious exemptions. In those cases, rigid testing will be required.

For represented employees the university’s requirement will take effect immediately upon implementation of the policy; however, represented employees will not be subject to disciplinary action while the CSU is in the meet and confer process with its labor unions.

