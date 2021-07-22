Fresno State’s Ronnie Rivers had many reasons to return to school, looking back and forward

Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers announced his decision to return for a second senior season on social media, and since has not talked much about it.

There obviously is a lot out there for the Bulldogs’ back, who is close to setting a number of school records including career touchdowns and the potential for another championship season. But from a family dynamic, what is more important: surpassing the rushing total racked up by his father, Ron, who was the all-time leading rusher at Fresno State before playing in the NFL for six seasons; or putting up numbers to a point that his little brother Devon, who just completed a dynamic sophomore season at Heritage High in Brentwood, will find them to be out of reach no matter where he decides to play his college football?

Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers runs up the middle against Colorado State during their game at Bulldog Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

“I would say both,” Rivers said on Thursday at the Mountain West Conference media days.

Both at this point are possible in a Fresno State offense that returns more than 90% of its passing, rushing and receiving production.

Ronnie Rivers, who was the only Fresno State player selected to the Mountain West preseason all-conference team this year, needs 844 rushing yards to match the 3,473 his father churned out from 1991 to ‘93.

He already has scored 44 touchdowns, tied with Anthony Daigle for the most in school history, and with a solid season can end up in the Bulldogs’ Top 5 for career rushing touchdowns, rushing yards and all-purpose yards.

Rivers has put up those numbers despite splitting time his first two seasons with Jordan Mims and Josh Hokit – he has only 42.4% of the rushing plays by Bulldogs’ running backs over his career.

But taking a deeper dive there is more to it for Rivers, who led the Mountain West in all-purpose yards per game last season and was tied for second in the conference with nine touchdowns despite playing in only four full games, one half in a fifth and just one play in a sixth. Hawaii running back Calvin Turner led the conference with 11 touchdowns in nine games and Nevada receivers Romeo Doubs and Cole Turner each had nine in nine games.

There is the challenge of proving that, listed at 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds, he can be an every-down back in an NFL where most of the top running backs are considerably larger.

“I talked about it with my dad a lot, considering he has had those experiences and those opportunities to play at that level,” Rivers said. “He really focuses on making sure that I know what it takes to play the next level and be an every-down back. You can’t just run the ball and score touchdowns and expect to get on the field.

“A lot of guys can do that same thing. You have to find things that will separate you from the other guys in the league, whether that’s being able to excel catching the ball out of the backfield or being able to pass protect. Being able to separate yourself from the next guy is big at the next level.”

But his return isn’t only about the next level. There also is the COVID-truncated 2020 season, and its impact on 2021.

“My time at Fresno State wasn’t done,” Rivers said. “Last year, getting hurt in the Nevada game and then missing out on New Mexico, I just felt like my time here wasn’t done.

“It kind of left a bad taste in my mouth and I didn’t want to end my time at Fresno State like that. I feel that I have more to accomplish and that was one of the main draws. We have the potential to be a great team this year.”