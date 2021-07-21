Fresno State has one of best offenses in Mountain West, but it doesn’t show in preseason poll

Fresno State played only six football games last season, and its three wins were against teams that were a combined 3-15. It did not play San Jose State or San Diego State due to issues with COVID-19 and lost at Nevada, three of the top four teams in the Mountain West Conference last season.

It’s not much of a surprise, then, that the Bulldogs were picked to finish only fourth in the West Division of the Mountain West in a media poll released Wednesday at the start of the conference’s media days.

Nevada was picked to win the West and received 19 of 25 first-place votes. The Wolf Pack was followed by San Jose State, with five first-place votes, San Diego State, Fresno State, Hawaii and UNLV.

The Bulldogs, though picked to finish fourth, received the other first-place vote.

Boise State was picked to win the Mountain Division and received 23 first-place votes. The Broncos were followed by Wyoming, with two first-place votes, Air Force, Colorado State, Utah State and New Mexico.

The division champions will meet in the MW Championship Game Dec. 4, 2021, at the home stadium of the division winner with the highest winning percentage in conference games.

The preseason all-conference teams will be released on Thursday, the final day of the conference media days.

Fresno State could be a surprise team in 2021 with an offense that returns quarterback Jake Haener and running back Ronnie Rivers and better than 90% of its rushing and receiving production from a team that led the conference in total offense and was ranked second in scoring offense.

Rivers, who led the conference with 136.3 all-purpose yards per game last season, has landed on watch lists for the Maxwell Award and the Doak Walker Award.

The Bulldogs might have to win high-scoring games, just as they did in 2013 when going 11-2 despite allowing 30.3 points per game. But they are capable, with better health up front.

Fresno State had the same starting lineup on the offensive line in its first four games of 2020, but started different groups in its final two games, something of a recurring theme over the past two seasons.

In 2019, the Bulldog had four players start at least one game at left guard and three start at least one game at left tackle, center and right guard.

