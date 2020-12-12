Fresno State-New Mexico in-game updates: Some lingering COVID-19 questions for Bulldogs

After getting bounced from contention for a spot in the Mountain West Conference championship game, Fresno State closes its season on Saturday against New Mexico from Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

Both teams have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic with the Bulldogs having rivalry games against San Jose State and San Diego State canceled and the Lobos having to move operations to Las Vegas on Nov. 2 due to state and county COVID-19 guidelines.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener throws against Colorado State during their game at Bulldog Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The Bulldogs, a 14.5-point favorite, go in with an offense that has produced 500-plus yards in back to back games for the first time since 2014.

They have not had 500 or more yards in three consecutive games since 2013 when an offense led by Derek Carr and Davante Adams had 600 in a win at Wyoming, 822 in a win over New Mexico and 646 in a loss at San Jose State.

DO BULLDOGS HAVE A KICKING GAME?

Fresno State did not have its starting long snapper, kicker or punter at Nevada, which obviously impacted the game. They botched two punt attempts, one which was blocked, and had to adjust their approach to fourth downs when in field goal range and the red zone.

Indications are the Bulldogs are in better shape for New Mexico.

“There is a big adjustment to the game plan and how you manage situations from fourth down to the red zone and that was one of our struggles, not being able to put it in the end zone and missing out on some of those free points that you get inside the 15-yard line,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said.

“We have to account for that and we had a couple of guys out there (Wednesday) kicking that were back with us so hopefully that continues to progress and we can get those guys with us. It was good to see Asa (Fuller) out there moving around a little bit. We’re hopeful about that, that we should be hopefully back in the right end of that situation. “

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Cesar Silva has handled the Bulldogs’ place kicking the past season and five games, but Fuller in 2018 was a key piece in the Bulldogs’ victory at Boise State in the Mountain West Conference game. He hit two field goals in icy conditions at Albertsons Stadium in Boise in a 19-16 win.

WILL RIVERS GET CHANCE AT TD RECORD?

Running back Ronnie Rivers could be back in the Bulldogs’ backfield after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter of the Bulldogs’ loss at Nevada. He was able to do some work on the field during practice midweek, and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said they were hopeful the senior running back would be able to play against the Lobos.

Rivers is one away from the school record for touchdowns, going into the game at New Mexico tied with Anthony Daigle with 44. Daigle scored his touchdowns in 37 games, while Rivers has played in 40.

Here is a look at where Rivers stands …

CAREER TOUCHDOWNS

1. Anthony Daigle (1991-93) 44

Ronnie Rivers (2017-present) 44

3. Robbie Rouse (2009-12) 42

4. Ryan Mathews (2007-09) 41

5. Davante Adams (2012-13) 38

CAREER RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

1. Ryan Mathews (2007-09) 39

2. Robbie Rouse (2009-12) 37

3. Anthony Daigle (1991-93) 35

Ronnie Rivers (2017-present) 35

5. Bryson Sumlin (2002-05) 29

Michael Pittman (1993-97) 29

Dean Philpott (1954-57) 29

CAREER RUSHING YARDS

4. Marteze Waller (2012-15) 3,108

5. Michael Pittman (1993-97) 3,017

6. Dwayne Wright (2003-04, ‘06) 2,683

7. Ronnie Rivers (2017-present) 2,630

8. Dean Philpott (1954-57) 2,533

CAREER ALL-PURPOSE YARDS

3. Robbie Rouse (2009-12) 5,441

4. Rodney Wright (1998-2001) 4,439

5. Ron Rivers (1991-93) 4,388

6. Henry Ellard (1979-82) 4,152

7. Ronnie Rivers (2017-present) 4,026

Rivers had scored at least one touchdown in 12 consecutive games before he was shutout at Nevada. It was the longest active streak in the nation.

A GLIMPSE AT THE FUTURE

Fresno State had started the same offensive line group in its first four games, but made some changes last week at Nevada with Alex Akingbulu moving in at left tackle and true freshman Mose Vavao at left guard.

Vavao at 6-foot-4 and 346 pounds is a massive piece to the Bulldogs’ future up front, and will get a test from the Lobos 3-3-5 defense that will throw a lot of looks and a lot of movement at the line.

But the reviews from his first career start are up there.

FRESNO STATE ATHLETICS

“Mose, as far as a first career start, you don’t typically expect that to be setting a school record for the number of snaps taken in a game,” Grubb said. “To play 100-plus snaps in your first game starting at left guard and playing at the level he did, it was super impressive.

“I think he’s going to be one of the best ones that comes through here in awhile. I really have high hopes for him. He’s wired the right way. He has the right mindset - ultra competitive, but obviously physically really gifted. Huge kid, roams around in the 340 range, probably a little more than that, and moves really well. Super strong. He just set some kind of record, (assistant athletics director for sports performance Ron McKeefery) was telling me. They have some kind of digital readout on a dead lift and I don’t know, he did seven Volkswagens or something like that.

“Super super strong kid, but his production in his first time out there having to make calls and get to the right looks with his center, I think was really impressive. Super happy about him and technically, because of the situation with COVID, he will be a freshman next year as well, this year doesn’t actually count as a year of eligibility. Just really excited about him, I think we’ll see big things from him not only this season but in years to come.”