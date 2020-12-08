Award nominations, all-star honor roll in for Fresno State coach and two players

Fresno State offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is a nominee for the Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coaches in college football, while running back Ronnie Rivers earned an all-star nod and cornerback Bralyn Lux is up for a national award.

The Broyles Award has been won the past five seasons by LSU offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Oklahoma offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley.

Brady is now offensive coordinator for the NFL Carolina Panthers, Locksley is the coach at Maryland and Riley is the coach at Oklahoma.

From a field of 56, a selection committee of former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the Football Writers of Association of America will select 15 semifinalists, five finalists and the eventual winner.

Rivers, who is leading the Mountain West Conference in yards per scrimmage per game, was honored as an all-star selection by the East-West Shrine Bowl. The game will not be played this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but selected players will have the opportunity to participate in various virtual training drills with NFL coaches and staff and in virtual experiences with Shriner’s Hospitals for Children patients.

Lux, a redshirt freshman, is one of 67 players in the FBS up for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is presented to the outstanding player in the nation who started his career as a non-scholarship walk-on.

Grubb, who is in his fourth season at Fresno State and second as offensive coordinator, has the Bulldogs ranked first in the Mountain West Conference and 15th in the nation despite a limited amount of practice time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fresno State did not allow its student-athletes back on campus over the summer as other programs did for strength and conditioning workouts and limited practice times in June and July.

The Bulldogs behind quarterback Jake Haener still are averaging 493.6 yards per game. They also are ranked first in the conference and fifth in the nation in passing, averaging 357.6 yards per game.

Grubb was the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach under former coach Jeff Tedford in his first two seasons with the program.

FRESNO STATE-NEW MEXICO

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Where and when: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/Radio: FS2/ESPN940AM

Records: Bulldogs 3-2, New Mexico 1-5

Series: Bulldogs lead 13-4

Last meeting: Marcus McMaryion passed for 280 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 38-7 win in 2018 in Albuquerque.

Coaches: Kalen DeBoer (3-2), Danny Gonzales (1-5 in first season)

Line: Bulldogs -12