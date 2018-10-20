Fresno State at New Mexico: in-game updates, and a nice start to ‘Dogs day

Three in a row …

Fresno State started its four-game winning streak by getting off to fast starts in victories at UCLA and against Toledo, the Bulldogs scoring on their first series in both games.

The past two games, they struggled, not only on their first series but through the first half.

The Bulldogs got off to a better start at New Mexico, but had to settle for a 42-yard field goal attempt after a false start penalty on a 3rd-and-3 left the Bulldogs in a 3rd-and-8.

The past three games the Bulldogs have started like this …

Nevada: 20 yards, 2 first downs, 0 points

Wyoming: 17 yards, 1 first down, 0 points

New Mexico: 49 yards, 2 first downs, 0 points.

Must see TV

Fresno State will kick off at New Mexico at 4:30 p.m. (ESPNU), with a chance to run its winning streak to five games and continue to build a resume that will get a good, long look at the end of the season if the Bulldogs continue to win football games.

They might not be getting much attention in the Associated Press Top 25 (seven points, 36th) or the Coaches Poll (six points, 36th), but they are at the moment the top-rated Group of Five team in the Sagarin Ratings.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Oct. 30..

Not that the AP ranking means much, but No. 20 Cincinnati already has lost 24-17 at Temple.