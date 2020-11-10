Fresno State puts final pieces into place for 2023 football schedule

Fresno State has finalized its 2023 football schedule with the addition of a home game against Eastern Washington, one of the top programs in the FCS Big Sky Conference, and by moving up the front end of a home-and-home series with BYU that was scheduled for 2025.

The Bulldogs will play the Eagles on Sept. 9, and BYU on Oct. 7. They also have non-conference road games in 2023 at Purdue on Sept. 2 and at Arizona State on Sept. 16 that come with guarantees worth $1.3 million and $1.1 million.

The Big Sky is not playing football until the spring this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Eastern Washington has won 10 or more games five times over the past eight seasons and has earned victories over Oregon State in 2013 and Washington State in 2016.

The Eagles also lost by just 59-52 at Washington in 2014.

With Fresno State moving its home game with BYU from 2025 to 2023 – the return game in Provo, Utah, is scheduled for 2027 – the Bulldogs have a hole five years out but also the flexibility to fill it with a Power Five, Group of Five or FCS opponent.

Fresno State in 2025 already is scheduled to play two Power Five opponents with games at Kansas and at Oregon State. It also has its home opener against Georgia Southern, from the Sun Belt Conference.

The Bulldogs under athletics director Terry Tumey have tried to upgrade football schedules and been able to get Power Five opponents to commit to playing at Bulldog Stadium.

Fresno State added a home-and-home series with Washington State and 2-for-1 series with Kansas and Texas Tech, as well as road games that come with hefty guarantees at Michigan, Washington, USC and the 2023 games at Purdue and at Arizona State.

Its 2024 game at Michigan is worth $1.85 million, and its 2027 game at Washington and a 2028 game at USC $1.75 million.

Fresno State future schedules

2021

Aug. 28 – UConn

Sept. 4 –at Oregon

Sept. 11 – Cal Poly

Sept. 18 – at UCLA

2022

Sept. 3 – Cal Poly

Sept. 10 – Oregon State

Sept. 17 – at USC

Oct. 1 – at UConn

2023

Sept. 2 – at Purdue

Sept. 9 – Eastern Washington

Sept. 16 – at Arizona State

Oct. 7 – BYU

2024

Aug. 31 – at Michigan

Sept. 7 – Sacramento State

Sept. 14 – at UCLA

Oct. 5 –New Mexico State